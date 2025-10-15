Criterion in January 2026: BIRTH and THE DEAD, Plus DEAD MAN and More

The new year will span a lifetime through fresh releases from The Criterion Collection, headlined by Jonathan Glazer's Birth, John Huston's The Dead, and Jim Jarmusch's Dead Man.

Of course, the home video label is about more than life and death. Edward Yang's Yi Yi is an "undisputed masterpiece," according to the official description, and who am I to argue? Hector Babenco's Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) will also see release in January 2026, thus making it easier to compare with Bill Condon's new version.

Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project No. 5, described as "four groundbreaking gems from around the globe," is also headed for release in the new year. New cinema is not forgotten: Jia Zhangke's "visionary" Caught by the Tides, is also due for release.

And, to reset for a moment, the collection will feature Michael Curtiz' immortal adventure, Captain Blood, starring the inimitable Errol Flynn as a grand swashbuckler.

