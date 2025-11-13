COLD STORAGE: Official Trailer & Poster For Sci-fi Horror-Comedy

Samuel Goldwyn Films in handling the North America release of the sci-fi comedy Cold Storage. The highly anticipated sci-fi horror-comedy will be in theaters on February 13, 2026.

The project comes from writer David Koepp, based on his novel of the same name, and was directed by Jonny Campbell. Cold Storage stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Sosie Bacon (Smile), with Vanessa Redgrave (Mission: Impossible), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), and Liam Neeson (The Naked Gun, Taken).