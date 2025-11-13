COLD STORAGE: Official Trailer & Poster For Sci-fi Horror-Comedy
Samuel Goldwyn Films in handling the North America release of the sci-fi comedy Cold Storage. The highly anticipated sci-fi horror-comedy will be in theaters on February 13, 2026.
The project comes from writer David Koepp, based on his novel of the same name, and was directed by Jonny Campbell. Cold Storage stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Sosie Bacon (Smile), with Vanessa Redgrave (Mission: Impossible), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), and Liam Neeson (The Naked Gun, Taken).
Teacake (Keery) and Naomi (Campbell), two young employees of a self-storage company built on the site of an old US military base, have their wildest night shift ever when a parasitic fungus escapes from the lowest sub-level of the base, where it was sealed by the government decades before. As the temperature rises underground, this highly contagious and rapidly mutating microorganism multiplies and unleashes its brain-controlling, body-bursting terrors on the facility’s inhabitants – human and otherwise.With time running out, it’s down to Teacake and Naomi, with the help of a grizzled retired bioterror operative (Neeson), to contain the merciless menace and prevent the explosive extinction of Mankind itself.
