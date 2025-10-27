Vancouver's Park Theatre Saved by Group, Including Osgood Perkins, Mike Flanagan, Sean Baker And More

Someone, somewhere is always fighting the good fight to preserve historic film venues in their town. A victory in any city is a victory for film lovers all over.

Recently, here in Toronto, a lot of work was done to hold onto one of the city's favorite spots for repertoire programming and second-run contemporary films. Vancouver has its own thriving film community, of course, and the folks behind the famed Rio Theatre have been able to secure another historic film venue in the city, the Park Theatre.

Just as a filmmake like Guillermo Del Toro got behind the push to protect the theatre here in Toronto, the list of filmmakers and industry folk who got behind the Park Theatre project in Vancouver is damn impressive. Filmmakers Osgood Perkins, Mike Flanagan, Sean Baker, Zach Lipovsky and Finn Wolfhard would be counted amongst the investors.

Operated by Cineplex since 2013 folks in the area can look forward to more diverse programming led by the team behind the Rio Theatre.