THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE Interview: In Coversation With Director Michelle Garza Cervera

We sat down, virtually, with Mexican director Michelle Garza Cervera and talked about their new film, The Hand That Rocks The Cradle. The Hulu Original film from 20th Century Studios premieres exclusively on Disney+ October 22nd.

A reimagination of the classic 90s psychological thriller, Cervera's new film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe, one of whom we get to speak about in the short time we had with Cervera. How short? For you, a mercriful five minutes. Because, while Cervera was presentable as fuck for the day, I was banking on not being seen, at all. Take the transcription and run, Andrew!!!

I do not do enough of these to have a proper set up for interviews in our cramped abode. However, since the folks at Glass Engine Post Production did all the hard work and made ready-to-go videos for all the outlets, it would be rude not to share their work. Truly, it is a feat almost as astonishing as the meat grinder system they had set up on interview day for pushing what must have been an endless lists of journalists, vloggers and correspondants: plug them in, kick them out, plug them in, kick them out.

So, ignore everything but the beard on the right of your screen (really, the only great thing about me), and turn your attention to our smart, talented and lovely friend, Michelle, as they talk about their new film, The Hand That Rocks The Cradle. It's a privilage to speak with any friends about their films and I think that our combined enthusiasm here shows why.

For an added bonus go check out a picture, given to us by Cervera, of Martin Starr with their stunt/vfx dummy in the gallery below.