Now Streaming: OTHER, David Moreau's New Thriller

O.T.H.E.R.

The film is now streaming on Shudder.

As soon as possible, I want to dig into the new film by David Moreau. In the past, he collaborated with Xavier Palud to helm 2006's Them (IlsMadS, another thriller that started in one place and then went somewhere else unexpected.

Moraux is a very good filmmaker, and the premise of his new thriller sounds very promising: "Alice returns to her childhood home after her mother's death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation." Olga Kurylenko, an underrated actress, stars as Alice. Just watching the trailer makes me nervous.

40 Acres

The film is now streaming on Hulu.

Danielle Deadwyler stars. In his review, our own J Hurtado gave the setup: "In a future where society has crumbled following decades of famine and disease, one black Canadian family defends their homestead against incursion by scavengers in R.T. Thorne's invigorating debut feature.

"40 Acres isn't breaking any particularly new ground, and it does little to mask its greater cultural and political perspectives, but what it does do is create a believable world in which characters act in believable ways with whom the audience can empathize, even when we don't agree."

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Hmm, this looks awfully familiar. But maybe you didn't see the first adaptation back in the 1990s? (You know, a lifetime ago.)

Our own Mel Valentin was very kind, I think, in his review: "Divisive plot turn or not, I Know What You Did Last Summer delivers as promised, a straight-up, no-frills, unironic slasher stocked with tense, suspenseful sequences, appropriately black humor, and a handful of gnarly, gory kills. Another sequel to already over-exploited material, though, will be one sequel too many."

