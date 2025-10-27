MRI: Iko Uwais to Re-Team up With SKYLINE's Liam O'Donnell For Hospital Siege Thriller

Uweais is reuniting with Liam O’Donnell, the director of Beyond Skyline and the upcoming Skyline: Warpath. Pre-sales will launch at the American Film Market next month. Principal photography is anticipated to start in Jakarta early next year.

The plot centers on a broken-down hitman (Uwais) with a shattered family and a busted knee, who undergoes a routine MRI when the entire hospital is taken over by ruthless gangsters. Now, he’s the only man who can rescue their target, the daughter of a powerful crime boss, and somehow save the day, one agonizing step at a time.

“Iko’s sheer charisma, soulful depth and insane work ethic makes him every director’s dream,” O’Donnell said. “After such a great experience with Strong Island on ‘Alphas,’ I felt ‘MRI’ would be the perfect project for us all to take things to the next level.”

Strong Island’s Christopher Tuffin (“Freelance,” “Canary Black,” “Alphas”) will produce alongside Ryan Santoso for Uwais Pictures. Baur for K5 Intl., Amanda Delaplaine and Chris Ochs will executive produce.

“With the dominance of Asian-themed content in the marketplace, we feel ‘MRI’ is an ardent throwback to the classic martial arts films of the 1970s made for audiences born in the 2000s,” added Tuffin, whose recent credits include a string of box office and streaming hits including “Peppermint,” “Canary Black,” “Freelance” and “Sound of Freedom,” as well as such upcoming releases as the high seas actioner “Alphas” and the period action/thriller “The Butler,” starring Jean Reno and Tom Hollander.