THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE: Trailer & Poster For Psychological Thriller Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe, Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera
The trailer and poster for an updated version of the 90s thriller, The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, is coming to Hulu and Disney+ on October 22nd.
This new thriller stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe. Both actors have been terrific representatives of their favored genre spaces in years past. What else could draw us to this one over the pair of them? Why, Mexican filmmaker Michelle Garza Cervera, that's who. After their breakout hit, Huesera, we have been eagerly awaiting any new project from them. Honestly, getting attached to a studio project this quickly is very impressive, but should not be surprising.
Psychological Thriller Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead andMaika Monroe and Directed by Michelle Garza CerveraThe Hulu Original Film From 20th Century Studios Premieres Exclusively on Disney+ October 22The chilling trailer for the Hulu Original “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” from 20th Century Studios’ a hauntingly modern twist on the classic film, is now available to download and share. The psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe, will premiere October 22, exclusively on Disney+.Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Caitlin Morales, an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny, Polly Murphy (Maika Monroe), into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be. “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” also stars Raúl Castillo, Martin Starr, Mileiah Vega, Riki Lindhome, and Shannon Cochran, and is written by Micah Bloomberg based on a screenplay by Amanda Silver. The producers are Michael Schaefer, Mike LaRocca, and Ted Field, and the executive producers are Michael Napoliello, Maria Frisk, and Seth William Meier.
