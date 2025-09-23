THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE: Trailer & Poster For Psychological Thriller Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe, Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera

The trailer and poster for an updated version of the 90s thriller, The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, is coming to Hulu and Disney+ on October 22nd.

This new thriller stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe. Both actors have been terrific representatives of their favored genre spaces in years past. What else could draw us to this one over the pair of them? Why, Mexican filmmaker Michelle Garza Cervera, that's who. After their breakout hit, Huesera, we have been eagerly awaiting any new project from them. Honestly, getting attached to a studio project this quickly is very impressive, but should not be surprising.