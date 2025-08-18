Locarno Coverage Festival Features Hollywood Features Indie News Weird Features

Locarno 2025 Review: PHANTOMS OF JULY Excavates Local Mythology Through Soft Melancholy and Mundane Surrealism

German director Julian Radlmaier shifts from overt satire to a more lyrical mode, delivering a psychogeographic portrait of precarious lives and fleeting solidarities in a post-socialist landscape.

Contributor; Slovakia (@martykudlac)
Locarno 2025 Review: PHANTOMS OF JULY Excavates Local Mythology Through Soft Melancholy and Mundane Surrealism

Two women, strangers at first, begin to circle around each other in a sleepy East German town of Sangerhausen dominated by a man-made mountain. Ursula (Clara Schwinning), a waitress with a fraying heart, and Neda (Maral Keshavarz), a self-styled Iranian influencer nursing a cast and a visa, each encounter a cryptic figure who may or may not be real.

Their paths converge in a muted ghost hunt through landscapes that are at once natural and constructed, past and present. What emerges is not a fantasy in the usual sense, but a wandering reflection on longing, and fleeting solidarities among those left waiting at history’s margins.

In Phantoms of July, Julian Radlmaier trades in his usual irony for something more subdued, though no less political: a romantic adventure that unfolds not through plot twists, but through spatial digressions, poetic juxtaposition, and the invisible weight of class.

Radlmaier’s early films established him as a formally playful director with a consistent thematic interest in class struggle, absurdity, and the contradictions of political desire. His debut feature, Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog, blurred the boundaries between Marxist satire and auto-fiction, while Bloodsuckers embedded its critique of class vampirism within a costume comedy that slyly disguised philosophical theory as farce.

Both films leaned heavily on reflexivity and theatrical gestures, using the artifice of cinema to expose the artifice of ideology. They also cultivated a self-conscious irony, occasionally even breaking the narrative frame to gesture at their own construction.

phantomsofjuly1.jpg

With Phantoms of July, however, Radlmaier diverges from this template. The irony recedes. The political commentary, while present, is no longer foregrounded in monologue or didactic structure.

Instead, the film draws from the Romantic and surrealist traditions to explore how economic precarity shapes the emotional and imaginative life of its characters. If Bloodsuckers was a Brechtian comedy that used the vampire metaphor to satirize capitalist exploitation, Phantoms of July is a digressive psychogeography that moves through affect, tone, and latent histories embedded in the landscape.

The shift is stylistic as well as structural. Shot by Faraz Fesharaki, the film replaces the crisp, frontal compositions of Bloodsuckers with a looser visual strategy. Radlmeier foregrounds the expressive potential of camera movement, particularly the slow zoom and the panoramic pan, as a way of visualizing yearning and dislocation. The geography of Sangerhausen, a town caught between mining residue and fading romanticism, becomes a narrative device in its own right.

The story unfolds in a deliberately episodic manner, echoing the structure of Radlmeier’s previous films but without the overt intertitles or meta-cinematic ruptures. The film opens with a period-set prologue, vaguely satirical and filtered through the imagined maid of Novalis, which recontextualizes the Romantic symbol of the “blue flower” as a politicized yearning for “another life.” This historical fragment subtly prefigures the disjointed present-day lives of Ursula and Neda, whose trajectories eventually converge not through causality, but through proximity and mutual alienation.

phantomsofjuly2.jpg

Ursula’s overwork, Neda’s visa woes, and the half-heard nationalist rhetoric playing in the background create a shared condition of vulnerability. What binds the characters is not ethnicity or ideology, but the fragile networks of survival, shared flats, chance meetings, fleeting solidarities. In that sense, the film’s ghost story functions less as genre and more as metaphor, the past lingers not as narrative payoff but as atmosphere, a faint presence just outside the frame.

Radlmeier continues to make use of incongruous elements, but the effect is subtler. Where Bloodsuckers deployed deliberate anachronisms and farce, here the surrealism is folded into the environment. Naked hikers and a camel farm co-exist with understated realism, creating a quiet tension between the absurd and the mundane.

The use of non-professional actors and local participants further anchors the film in its chosen geography. Radlmeier’s method, location scouting before scripting, manifests in a film that feels less like a constructed storytelling and more like a site-specific composition. In this sense, Phantoms of July shares affinities with the psychogeographic mode, where the contours of a place dictate the rhythm and content of the story.

The reduced presence of overt political commentary may invite the interpretation that the film softens its critique. Yet Radlmeier himself has noted that his interest was in placing politics below the surface, allowing it to emerge through texture, situation, and structural absence.

Phantoms of July may mark a stylistic departure for Radlmeier. The ironic detachment of his previous films gives way to a quiet sincerity, one that treats fantasy not as escape but as a mode of political perception.

In this sense, the film retains the essence of his earlier work: an inquiry into how people imagine themselves in relation to power, history, and each other wrapped in soft melancholy and mundane surrealism.

Sehnsucht in Sangerhausen

Director(s)
  • Julian Radlmaier
Writer(s)
  • Julian Radlmaier
Cast
  • Henriette Confurius
  • Leonard Scheicher
  • Andreas Döhler
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Julian RadlmaierLocarno 2025Locarno Film Festival 2025Henriette ConfuriusLeonard ScheicherAndreas DöhlerComedy

Stream Phantoms of July

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.

slot gacor hari ini

Situs Toto

Qris 5K

bobatoto

ROGTOTO

Badakslot

wargatoto

ythtoto

ythtoto

pelangiqq

oknum4d

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

rusuntogel link alternatif

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

daftar rusuntogel

login rusuntogel

situs rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

rusuntogel login

daftar rusuntogel

login ythtoto

login ythtoto

rasa4d

celo69

Iseng Pasang Bet 200 Perak di Mahjong Ways Pria Ini Teriak di Warkop Saat Saldonya Tembus 30 Juta

TERBONGKAR Ternyata Bet Besar Justru Bikin Kamu Rungkad Ini Batas Taruhan Ideal di TARIK4D Kata Ahlinya

toto slot

Pinjol Hampir Jatuh Tempo Ibu Muda Ini Nekat Main Kakek Zeus dan LUNAS Semuanya Berkat 1x Petir x500

Sudah Terbukti Pola Spin 10-5-10 di Mahjong Ways 2 Ini Jadi Rahasia Pensiun Dini Para Pemain TARIK4D

situs toto

99% Pemain Tidak Sadar Simbol Emas di Mahjong Ways Ternyata Punya Pola Tersembunyi Ini Cara Membacanya

Cuma Modal Uang Makan Siang Tukang Parkir Ini Beli Motor Cash Setelah Dapat Scatter Hitam di TARIK4D

STOP Lakukan Ini Satu Kebiasaan Sepele Setelah Deposit yang Bikin Akun TARIK4D Kamu Jadi Gampang Kalah

Jangan Asal Spin Begini Cara Setting Akun TARIK4D Kamu Biar Gacor di Jam-Jam Rawan Jackpot

Info Valid Server TARIK4D Sedang BOCOR di Jam Ini Mainkan Mahjong Ways Sekarang Sebelum Diperbaiki

Panduan Lengkap Cara Membaca Arah Runtuhan Kakek Zeus untuk Memprediksi Turunnya Perkalian Besar

alternatif singasaritoto

singasaritoto

jam 0333 scatter emas pecah 4 kali mahjong wins 3 meteorbet88

spin ke 18 picu maxwin olympus dice bocorkan pola viral malam

modal 20k meledak jadi 15 juta mahjong wins 3 turbo meteorbet88

petir zeus 500x muncul jam 0111 olympus dice jackpot fantastis

sweet bonanza scatter beruntun jam 0505 pemain meteorbet88 wd kilat

modal 12 ribu penjual roti menang 187 juta mahjong ways 2 meteorbet88

tukang ojek pangkalan menang 215 juta spin sweet bonanza meteorbet88

modal 10 ribu buruh bangunan cairkan 179 juta gates of olympus meteorbet88

mahasiswi kosan menang 254 juta scatter hitam mahjong wins 3 meteorbet88

pedagang angkringan raup 192 juta pola spiral sweet bonanza meteorbet88

jam 0333 scatter mahjong ways 2 kudaputih88 auto maxwin

modal 20 ribu sweet bonanza 1000 kudaputih88 pola viral

spin ke 9 mahjong wins 3 kudaputih88 gacor tengah malam

fenomena petir kosmik starlight princess 1000 kudaputih88 rtp

update mahjong ways 1 kudaputih88 shio naga emas harian

modal 12 ribu penjual angkringan menang scatter emas mahjong

spin ke 2 driver ojol menang 155 juta sweet bonanza

satpam gudang auto maxwin 163 juta gates of olympus

mahasiswi kosan menang 141 juta mahjong wins 3 kudaputih88

modal 10 ribu pedagang siomay menang scatter hitam sweet

jam 0222 scatter emas mahjong wins 3 turbo kudaputih88

spin ke 17 jackpot olympus dice pola rahasia tengah malam

modal 25k mahjong wins 3 turbo gacor jam 0444

petir zeus 500x olympus dice jam 0133 hujan jackpot

sweet bonanza scatter beruntun jam 0505 kudaputih88 wd

penjual es dawet menang 149 juta scatter emas mahjong

operator warnet spin sweet bonanza menang 118 juta kudaputih88

tukang jahit menang 136 juta scatter hitam olympus kudaputih88

mahasiswa kaget scatter emas mahjong wins 3 hadiah 172 juta

ibu penjual pecel raup 107 juta pola spiral sweet bonanza

jam 0222 scatter pecah 3 kali mahjong ways 2 delta88

modal 10 ribu meledak 120 juta sweet bonanza 1000 delta88

spin ke 7 sensasional scatter emas mahjong wins 3 delta88

fenomena langit retak starlight princess 1000 delta88 rtp naik

update hari ini pola shio rahasia mahjong ways 1 delta88

modal 13 ribu penjual gorengan menang 162 juta mahjong ways 2

spin ke 3 driver ojol cairkan 156 juta sweet bonanza delta88

satpam kompleks auto maxwin 165 juta gates of olympus delta88

mahasiswi iseng di kosan menang 144 juta mahjong wins 3 delta88

modal 11 ribu pedagang cilok menang 157 juta sweet bonanza delta88

singasari toto

warga toto

toto slot

toto slot

https://f2m.uneti.edu.vn/

toto macau

birototo

singasaritoto

singasaritoto

slot toto

pusat diamond

tata cara deposit via qris auto di tarik4d

bebtoto

kursi4d

LIVE DRAW

TOTO MACAU

LIVE TTM

LIVE DRAW KENTUCKY

LIVE DRAW POIPET

berlintoto

berlintoto

LIVE DRAW KENTUCKY

LIVE DRAW POIPET

kudahoki

kuda hoki

https://linkr.bio/osototo

cancertoto

slot gacor

slot gacor

situs toto

toto slot

situs toto

toto

situs toto

situs toto

kursi4d

https://id.kecamatanjambangan.org/

bandar toto

SAPITOTO

https://www.asoiafbuilder.com/about

Situs Slot 4D

live draw cambodia

toto slot

toto online

mayorqq

Situs toto

Slot Gacor

Slot88

Slot

TOPJITU

RejekiBet

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

slot gacor

mayapada4d

kursi4d

slot gacor

vikingtoto

https://www.salinecountyil.com/restaurants

situs toto

bengkulutoto

duniatoto

kartutoto

birototo link

birototo daftar

MAYAPADA4D

https://m.pizzagrovecityohio.com/

tko69

celo69

toto togel

toto slot

situs toto

toto slot

akuntoto

mega888

slot gacor hari ini

iitoto

winsortoto

HIDUPJITU

SITUS TOGEL ONLINE BISAJITU

situs toto

warga toto

wargatoto

situs slot

tamanslot77

vipertoto

situs toto

toto slot

situs toto

wargatoto

nanastoto

Nagitabet

nagita slot

Situs gacor

slot gacor

amavi5d

COLOKTOTO

kingcobratoto

bandar togel

situs toto macau

login punktoto

login punktoto

login punktoto

login punktoto

situs toto

https://mayapadajackpot.online

https://un-iter8.org/

sulebet

sulebet

tartoto

tartoto

Remi 101

wargatoto

warga toto

babeltoto

situs toto

ollo4d

Batik9 slot

Slot gacor 4d

slot gacor hari ini

punktoto

punktoto

punktoto

punktoto

posjp33

ythtoto

slot gacor

ythtoto

toto slot

SAPITOTO

batamtoto

BATMANTOTO

barcodetoto

barcodetoto

mega888

babeltoto

flokitoto

coloktoto

mega888

winsortoto

winsortoto

slot

tokeslot88

tokeslot88 login

flokitoto

cilik4d

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

singasaritoto

mayapada4d

https://rsamp.online/

https://widyawacana.com/

https://indahjelita.co.id/

http://charancafe.onlinewebshop.net/

https://purwoproduction.co.id/

https://dev-lms-matagama.vapecorp.id/

https://gafatar.or.id/

Aretabet

situs toto slot 4d

mayapada4d

Vamos88

botgameind

Toto 4D

situs toto

slot demo

slot777

djarum88

rupiahbet

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto slot 4d

togel slot

togel slot

togel slot

togel slot

togel slot

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

toto slot

toto slot

toto slot

toto slot

toto slot

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

toto slot

toto slot

toto slot

toto slot

amerikatoto

SINGASARITOTO

toto slot

slot777

Manjur55

Manjur55

vikingtoto

batamtoto

batamtoto

batamtoto

Remi 101

ilmubet

slot online

idrtoto

idrtoto login

togel online

xin77

xin77 login

xin77 slot

vikingtoto

rusuntogel

toto slot

rusuntogel

slot gacor

ythtoto

xin77

xin77 login

TH55

https://studiokado.co.id/uploads

sumseltoto

sumsel toto

LINK SITUS BISAJITU

coloktoto

coloktoto

birototo

coloktoto

coloktoto

vikingtoto

toto

Batik9

Slot Thailand

iwantogel

kanca4d

PGWIN99

Manjur55

idrtoto

singasaritoto

bobatoto

sesetoto

idrtoto

Toto Togel

Situs Togel Resmi

kanca4d

bandar toto

bandar toto

toto togel

toto slot

wikatogel

babeltoto

sumsel toto

sumseltoto

wikatogel

ythtoto

slot togel

toto slot

situs togel

wargatoto

slot togel

toto slot

situs togel

wargatoto

slot togel

toto slot

situs togel

wargatoto

slot togel

toto slot

situs togel

wargatoto

slot togel

toto slot

situs togel

wargatoto

Batik9

agen toto

aretabet

SLOT QRIS

TOGEL HONGKONG

cancertoto

situs toto

flokitoto

gdtoto

gdtoto login

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

toto macau

slot online

tartoto

situs batik 9

langkah4d

tokeslot88

slot luar negeri

avia master slot

toto togel

babeltoto

slot luar negeri

langkah4d

tokeslot88

avia master slot

SINGASARITOTO

SINGASARITOTO

bengkulutoto

bengkulu toto

flokitoto

flokitoto

flokitoto

wargatoto

sumseltoto

sumsel toto

yypaus

toto303

toto slot

https://khoatcnh.uneti.edu.vn/

slot gacor

https://saikano-movie.com

singasaritoto

singasaritoto

SINGASARITOTO

togel macau

lazadatoto

mamatogel

cancertoto

slot deposit 5000

mamatogel

warga toto

cancer toto

wargatoto

situs toto

toto slot

babeltoto

babeltoto

cancertoto

cancertoto

warga toto

warga toto

situs toto

cancer toto

batamtoto

batamtoto

batamtoto

slot gacor

bobatoto

cancer toto

singa8

slot avia master

cancertoto

cancer toto

babeltoto

babel toto

idrtoto

sumseltoto

sumsel toto

wargatoto

situs toto

toto slot

wargatoto

Toto 4D

wargatoto

wargatoto

wargatoto

sincan888

sincan888

babeltoto

babel toto

winsortoto

Royal88

Royal88

Slot

doyokjp

doyokjp login

spy77

spy77 login

spy77 slot

batamtoto

totalwla

total4d

ythtoto

yth toto

yypaus

situstbet

Situs toto

toto

wargatoto

warga toto

BIROTOTO

Situs Toto

babeltoto

BIROTOTO

tartoto

tartoto

MAYAPADA4D togel

slot online

wargatoto

warga toto

cancer toto

rusuntogel

rusuntogel

togel online

togel online

totalwla

total4d

vikingtoto

popotogel

popo togel

toto togel

ilmubet

toto togel

batamtoto

oyatoto

jayaslot

situs toto 4D

situs toto

toto togel

bandar togel

SAPITOTO

https://macau303.me

https://onelink.page/macau303/

oya toto

tele889

https://sekolahku.akbardwi.dev/

slot gacor

vamos88

singasaritoto

dbltoto

vikingtoto

rejekibet

REJEKITBET

DEWACINTA

slot gacor

MPO212

https://rsalisibrohmalisi.com/

https://rsamp.online/

https://edupavilion.com/

yymahjong

pgsoft

toto slot

situs toto

singasaritoto link

porn

bokep bocil

situs toto

toto togel

situs toto

BATMANTOTO

pelangiqq

situs pkv

toto

toto slot

Situs Toto

bebtoto

batmantoto

wika123

wargatoto

bebtoto

wika123

situs toto

situs toto

COLOKTOTO

UG212

BONAFIT88

slot

bola slot

situs slot Nexus

Situs Slot Gacor

BIROTOTO

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

COLOKTOTO

Prediksi Cambodia

wargatoto

warga toto

rasa4d

rasa4d

rasa4d

bungtoto

vikingtoto

situs toto

Ari99

slot online

situs toto

babeltoto

slot qris

bandar toto macau

situs toto macau

situs toto

bayitoto

bayi toto

bandar toto macau

situs toto online

toto slot

wargatoto

slotgacor

warga toto

ceria4d slot

https://ppid.desamangli.id/

slot gacor

situs slot deposit qris

slot online

SAPITOTO

nasa4d

slot deposit dana

https://via.vestnik.shakarim.kz/

jogja4d

jogja4d login

idrtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

bungtoto

gampangtoto

gampangtoto

gampangtoto

gampangtoto

toto slot

wargatoto

slotgacor

warga toto

total4d

yygacor

kancah4d

yygacor

total4d

SAPITOTO

gampangtoto

vikingtoto

สล็อตออนไลน์

xin77

xin77 login

xin77 slot

vikingtoto

yymahjong

yymahjong

cancertoto

cancer toto

Cancertoto

Cancer toto

Cancertoto

Bandar Totomacau

Cancer toto

Slot Toto

Cancer toto

Slot88

sulebet

toto

slot

hongtogel

hongtogel

navtoto

navtoto login

gerhanatoto

sakti77

https://muttrcbuilder.org

https://assetdata.land/

https://onelink.page/situs123/

sabung ayam online

sv388

spy77

spy77 slot

spy77 login

gdtoto

gdtoto login

gd toto

gdtoto slot

langkah4d

langkah 4d

slot gacor

COLOKTOTO

SAPITOTO

qqsuper99

slot gacor

paus123

paus123 login

yygacor

togel online

toto togel

toto macau

link slot gacor

situs toto

sosmedtoto

podomoro89

podomoro 89

kangtoto3

toto123

neng4d2

slot hoki

kudahoki

mahjong slot

gerhanatoto

Situs slot QRIS terpercaya

Slot deposit QRIS 5000

Slot QRIS tanpa potongan

mahjong ways 1

situs toto

SAPITOTO

iwantogel

nara69 login

HONGTOGEL

1bandar

asiabetking

bandartogel303

dewa303

hobimain

iasia88

macau303

qqpokeronline

situs123

ShellBypass

xin77 slot