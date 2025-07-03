SO UNREAL Trailer Premiere: Announcing The Blu-ray Release From Altered Innocence

Today our friends at Altered Innocence have announced their release of Amanda Kramer's film, So Unreal. We are pleased to premiere the trailer for the release, check it out below.

The work is a visual essay that "... explores the cyber-cinema dreamscape that defined and distorted our perception of digital futures from 1981 to 2001". It looks at how films predicted what virtual reality, cyberspace and AI would look like in the future, our now to an extent.

Global cinema loved to predict the future in the physical realm throughout generations: flying cars, living on the moon and robot servants. How close have we come to what was predicted about the digital realm in the latter quarter of the twentietch century?

The project was narrated by Debbie Harry, lead singer of Blondie. Links to the LE Slipcover are in the announcement that follows.