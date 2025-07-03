SO UNREAL Trailer Premiere: Announcing The Blu-ray Release From Altered Innocence
Today our friends at Altered Innocence have announced their release of Amanda Kramer's film, So Unreal. We are pleased to premiere the trailer for the release, check it out below.
The work is a visual essay that "... explores the cyber-cinema dreamscape that defined and distorted our perception of digital futures from 1981 to 2001". It looks at how films predicted what virtual reality, cyberspace and AI would look like in the future, our now to an extent.
Global cinema loved to predict the future in the physical realm throughout generations: flying cars, living on the moon and robot servants. How close have we come to what was predicted about the digital realm in the latter quarter of the twentietch century?
The project was narrated by Debbie Harry, lead singer of Blondie. Links to the LE Slipcover are in the announcement that follows.
ALTERED INNOCENCE ANNOUNCES BLU-RAY RELEASE OF AMANDA KRAMER'S ACCLAIMED VISUAL ESSAY SO UNREALNarrated by Debbie Harry, Featuring a Trove of Bonus Content and Exclusive Slipcase Edition via DiabolikDVDAltered Innocence is thrilled to announce the upcoming Blu-ray release of SO UNREAL, the latest work from visionary filmmaker Amanda Kramer (Give Me Pity!, Please Baby Please). A hauntingly immersive visual essay narrated by punk icon Debbie Harry, SO UNREAL explores the cyber-cinema dreamscape that defined and distorted our perception of digital futures from 1981 to 2001.SO UNREAL is now available for preorder in two editions: a standard Blu-ray and an exclusive limited slipcase edition, available only through DiabolikDVD.com.A cinephile's love letter to the analog anxieties and digital desires of late-20th-century cinema, SO UNREAL journeys through an electrifying canon of films that forecasted the brave new worlds of AI, cyberspace, and virtual reality. Mining iconic works like Tron, Videodrome, The Lawnmower Man, Hackers, The Matrix, and Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Kramer dissects the cultural fears and fantasies that shaped the cinematic subconscious at the turn of the millennium.Soundtracked by deep cuts from the electronic underground and laced with hypnotic CGI-glitch textures, SO UNREAL is a psychedelic excavation of "future shock" and the ways cinema has processed the promise and peril of the virtual age.The Blu-ray release is packed with bonus materials, including:Audio Commentary featuring Amanda Kramer, Writer Britt Brown, Editor/Producer Benjamin Shearn, and Executive Producer Brian MillerExclusive conversation between Debbie Harry and Amanda Kramer, filmed live at the 2024 Rotterdam Film FestivalSILK – a feature-length documentary (92 min.) chronicling the story of 100% Silk, the record label behind the SO UNREAL soundtrackBooklet featuring a new essay by Executive Producer Brian Miller, a complete filmography of referenced titles, and a full soundtrack listingIsolated Music & Sound Design TrackOfficial Trailer, Teaser, and Additional TrailersKramer's singular vision bridges nostalgia and prophecy, remixing cult classics and mainstream hits into an electrifying fever dream of analog dread and digital longing. SO UNREAL is a must-watch for cinephiles, futurists, and seekers of the strange.
