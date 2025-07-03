POKER FACE S2, E11 Review: Yes, Fear the Iguana

Charlie becomes a shucker.

Poker Face

Episode 11, "Day of the Iguana," debuts today on Peacock TV. The final episode of Season 2 debuts next Thursday, July 10.

Last week, the episode concluded with Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) and her new best friend Alex (Patti Harrison), having survived an attack on their lives by an out of control gym owner, enjoying a relaxing time together in New York City.

All things considered, it felt like a satisfying conclusion to Season 2, with Charlie in a good, peaceful place with a good friend. As I noted last week, it was "a pleasure to see her chemistry with Alex, who looks like she could become a good friend and confidante,"

Of course, Season 2 has 12 episodes, not 10, so more murders were on the agenda, and Episode 11, "Day of the Iguana," has a doozy, involving beloved former child star Haley Joel Osment.

Osment plays a groom on his wedding day. It's an elaborate affair for rich people, which is where Alex enters the picture as part of the catering crew, in charge of shucking oysters.

By that point, we've already seen Justin Theroux kill someone with deadly, deceptive ease, and then assume the dead man's identity and head to the wedding, which makes us immediately fear for Alex's life. After the murder, we see where and how Charlie entered the picture -- spoiler: it involves oysters -- and then how she and Alex cement their friendship.

Once again, we see how Charlie interacts with people who are not constantly lying to her, and also how she deals with those who do. The episode also explores a mysterious, and very deadly character known as the Iguana.

Written by Andrew Sodoski, the episode was directed by Ti West, known primarily for his horror pictures. West infuses the dramatics with just a touch of horror, but it's very light, which fits into the overall arc of the series.

Charlie also encounters some previous acquaintances, both characters from episodes past and actors from other shows, which is always a delight, and keeps Poker Face very high on my viewing list.

This episode works completely as a stand-alone episode, and also as the first part of a two-episode arc to conclude the season. I'll be back next week to write about some of what happens, along with conjecture on a possible Season 3.

