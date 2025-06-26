POKER FACE S2, E10 Review: Pump It Up

As the second season heads into its home stretch, Charlie decides to spend a bit more time in New York City.

Poker Face

Episode 10 debuts today on Peacock TV. The two remaining episodes of Season 2 will debut next Thursday, July 3, and Thursday, July 10, respectively.

The tension that ran as an undercurrent throughout the ten episodes in Season 1 has dissipated after the mortal danger that she faced -- in the person of crime boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman) -- was resolved in Episode 3. In the subsequent five episodes, Charlie has dealt with a gator, minor league baseball, elementary school, a big box store, and a crew of con artists.

Last week's episode found her in New York City. Staying in a friend's rent-controlled apartment, she became acquainted with a woman whose grandmother was being conned by a shady woman (Alia Shawkat), who was determined to snare the older woman's rent-controlled apartment. The episode felt very NYC-specific, and I think it triggered a mild case of PTSD for me, as a former NYC resident.

This week's episode, "The Big Pump," written by Raphie Cantor and directed by Clea DuVall (who played Charlie's estranged sister in the Season 1 finale), picks up with Charlie still in New York City -- it's a great apartment! -- and becoming better acquainted with Alex (Patti Harrison), a local resident she met in last week's episode.

Having strained her back, Charlie and Alex spy a flyer for a nearby gym and decide to give it a go. What they don't know, because they haven't watched the first 15 minutes of the show, is that the gym, owned by Frank (Cliff "Method Man" Smith), has fallen on hard times, prompting the owner to start selling "secret stuff" to roided-out customers, including incredibly anxious health inspector Rodney (Jason Ritter), leading to the latter's death.

As with previous episodes, the show works overtime to set up a scenario between Smith and Ritter in which murder may occur, while also leaving clues for Charlie to piece together in order to solve the crime. The opening sequence is effective because Jason Ritter is completely believable as an anxious sort of fellow who is awkward in social situations and needs the reassurance he believes he will receive by having a knockout body.

The balance of the episode is enjoyable to watch, primarily whenever Charlie and Alex are sharing time on screen. Charlie seems to be relaxing into less stressful situations, overall, and it's a pleasure to see her chemistry with Alex, who looks like she could become a good friend and confidante.

Natasha Leggero is also quite good as Frank's wife; it's a small role, and Leggero only has to hit two or three notes, but she hits them perfectly. The bigger challenge is that Cliff Smith is not yet able to sketch out his character with the range of emotional depth that is required to make his character either empathetic or truly menacing or desperate.

That keeps the episode from reaching its potential. Its conclusion, however, is quite good, and holds out hope that this week, at least, Charlie can relax into her new life.

Come next week, it'll be a different story.

