POKER FACE S2 Review: Human Lie Detector Returns, Charming As Ever

Don't even try to lie to me, buddy.

Poker Face

Season 2 kicks off with three episodes, debuting on Peacock TV on Thursday, May 8, streaming alongside the entirety of Season 1. New episodes in the 12-episode series will debut every Thursday until there ain't no more. I've seen all of Season 1 and the first 10 episodes of Season 2.

Two years ago, Rian Johnson refreshed the 'mystery of the week' shows that were a hallmark of early 70s broadcast television. In its first season, Poker Face introduced Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who has an inexplicable gift and/or curse of always knowing when someone is lying.

Someone murdered her friend, and Charlie Cale ended up on the run, simply for knowing and telling the truth. Now she wanders the globe -- or just the continental U.S. -- solving crimes, an amalgamation of Columbo and Kung Fu. Unlike other murder-mystery shows, however, she is neither a police detective nor a private detective nor searching for a missing family member; she's just Charlie, an extremely likable and very friendly person who gets along with everybody.

Unless, that is, they've committed M - U - R - D - E - R ! ! !.

In that case, she can't help herself, but she's got to solve the crime and prove whodunnit, not because she's been hired to do so, but because that's the way she is, in the same way that she can't help but be friendly to everyone she meets -- especially the downtrodden and the forsaken and the lonely.

It's just the way that she is, which makes her an ideal lead for a murder mystery show that is light on its feet, yet never ducks the realities of murder. The first three episodes, directed by Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Miguel Arteta, display a range of emotions that fit into the broad tent of the show's reality. Charlie solves a mystery in each one, almost entirely through her keen observational abilities.

And, of course, it doesn't hurt that she's a human lie detector. So no one can pull one over on her, completely, though nearly everyone tries.

The show follows a familiar, Columbo-like structure, wherein that week's guest stars are introduced, a location is established, and a murder is committed. Then, after an ad break, Charlie is introduced into that scenario, often through flashbacks that reveal her off-camera presence nearby during the opening proceedings, and her relationship with the new characters.

The show plays around with the structure from week to week; it also takes into account the variety of motivations behind each week's murder. Rather than always being premeditated and coldblooded, sometimes people kill other people unintentionally. It just happens, but then the question becomes: does the killer cover up the crime? If so, how and why?

The writers -- Laura Deeley, Alice Ju & Nathasha Lyonne, Wyatt Cain, Tony Tost, Kate Thulin, Taofik Kolade, Megan Amram, Tea Ho -- delight in devising intricate ways for fiendish puzzles to be unfolded, creating a wonderful gallery of characters to surround Charlie, and composing dialogue that snaps, crackles, and pops. The directors -- Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, Miguel Arteta, Lucky McKee, John Dahl, Adam Arkin, Mimi Cave, Adamma Ebo -- expertly steer the cast through quicksilver changes in pace and temperament, so that even supporting players with very limited screen time make a favorable impression.

Speaking of the guest stars, it's a pleasure to enjoy so many talented actors; there are too many to list here, but my favorite casting is a certain writer/director who appears in a later episode. His presence has not yet been announced, but it's typical of the show's overwhelming love of movies that wonderful connections continue to show up, even in the smaller roles. It's an Easter Egg: great if you see it, but still fully enjoyable if you don't.

Awesome costume design by Leah Katznelson helps to identify Charlie in her ever-changing outfits, as she constantly moves from odd job to odd job, usually in some sort of day labor as she drifts around the country. That's another hallmark of the series: Charlie is not looking for trouble. She has very few possessions, chiefly a distinctive and stylish Plymouth Barracuda, and is constantly making new emotional ties that are quickly loosened each week.

I can't keep my face straight when I'm watching Poker Face, but Charlie Cale knows I'm not lying: this is a great show.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

