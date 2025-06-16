THE NAKED GUN Trailer: The Sound of The Police is Hilarious

The Gen X nostalgia wave continues this week with the full trailer for the reboot of the crime-spoof franchise, The Naked Gun.

Action star Liam Neeson mostly puts aside his action chops to take over the comedy reins from Canadian comedy legend, Lesley Nielson. Their intials are the same, that's close enough for us.

Picking up the Canadian half of that equation is the ever-increasing icon-hood of the one and only Pamela Anderson, as the love interest. We should also mention another Canadian in the mix as well, Kevin Durand. For good measure.

Circumstances this morning forbid us from watching this trailer with the sound on, but the visual gags are on point and left us with a massive grin on our faces. It brings back a lot of good memories made from the original films while adding more scale to the production. Very much looking foward to catch this one in theatres on August 1st.