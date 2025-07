THE NAKED GUN Review: Parody Revival Barely Hits More Than It Misses

While it's no longer unusual for decades to pass between entries in a studio-owned series, they remain relatively rare.

Disinterest, indifference, and/or apathy on the part of rights-holders and potential audiences alike usually explain the gap between entries. Never underestimate, of course, the power of nostalgia and its ability to convince rights-holders to bring a long disused, ignored, or forgotten property back to movie theaters, both to restart a franchise with “new” entries and renew interest in decades-old properties like the long defunct Naked Gun series.

Courtesy of master parodists David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (aka ZAZ), the trio behind Top Secret!, Airplane!, and The Kentucky Fried Movie, the short-lived TV series (Police Squad!) turned mini-franchise, The Naked Gun trilogy cleverly spoofed the action and crime genres, mixing physical humor, sight gags, and groan-inducing wordplay. What started as fresh, original, and novel, however, eventually devolved into diminishing comedic returns.

The irreplaceable star of the original TV show and film series, Leslie Nielsen, left our mortal plane for the immortal one more than a decade ago, making an outright legacy sequel, in turn necessitating a switch in leads, from the aforementioned Nielsen to his character’s long-lost, newly found son, Frank Drebin, Jr. (Liam Neeson). A walking, talking, coffee-drinking anachronism, Junior has followed in his father’s footsteps in law enforcement, specifically a Lt. grade detective in the Police Squad, a division of the Los Angeles PD, alongside his longtime partner, Ed Hocken Jr. (an underused Paul Walter Hauser).

Parodying sclerotic genre tropes, the very white Drebin and Hocken report to a pepertually exasperated Black superior, Chief Davis (CCH Pounder). While Davis constantly calls out Drebin for his prehistoric policing methods, he repeatedly ignores her warnings threats. Drebin assumes it's all performative on her part, meant to create plausible deniability when, as expected, Drebin and Hocken go off-book, breaking inconvenient laws and regulations as needed to keep LA safe from blue- and white-collar criminals (more the former than the latter).

With a singularly scattershot screenplay credited to Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and director Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, The Watch, Hot Rod), The Naked Gun's central plot turns on an Elon Musk-like serial inventor and megalomaniacal billionaire, Richard Kane (a slightly bored Danny Huston), and a janky, ill-thought-out plan for world domination derived from watching Matthew Vaughan’s Kingsman: The Secret Service on repeat for a month straight: Cane wants to make the world a better place. An admirable goal surely, but his plan doesn’t include everybody, just the billionaire class and others he’s selected and/or deemed valuable in a post-apocalyptic world.

But audiences don’t pay premium ticket prices to relax in faux-leather, cushioned seats in an air-conditioned theater for the plot, at least not where The Naked Gun series happens to be concerned. Not then and certainly not now. They’re here (or there) for the kind of rapid-fire humor, clever, dumb, or both, to get them through the sub-85-minute running time. At least on that count, The Naked Gun squeaks out a marginal win joke-wise, though the ratio of hits to misses tips close to the latter than the former by the time the end credits roll.

A noticeable step down for Schaffer, a founding member of The Lonely Island along with Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, The Naked Gun represents a valiant effort to reclaim a long-dormant franchise for a new generation, but it’s just that, a valiant effort. Competently, if anonymously directed, The Naked Gun unfortunately lacks the satirical edge, daring, or shock of The Lonely Island’s groundbreaking digital shorts for SNL (Saturday Night Live) or their underappreciated feature-film collaborations.

Still, a game Neeson, supported by Hauser in too few scenes and Pamela Anderson as the crusading sister, Beth Davenport, of a murder victim connected to Kane, brings a self-consciously serious, droll approach to otherwise ludicrous, trope-tweaking material, elevating the occasional stale, uninspired joke into laugh-out-loud territory. Neeson and Anderson’s onscreen chemistry, not to mention their willingness to do practically anything for a joke, up to and including serving as the punchline, almost makes The Naked Gun a worthwhile watch.