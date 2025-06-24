STRANGE HARVEST Official Trailer: In Theaters August 8th

The official trailer for Stuart Ortiz's horror flick, Strange Harvest, arrived today. The faux doc horror will be in theaters on August 8th, 2025, from Saban Films and Roadside Attractions. Check out the trailer down below.

From writer-director Stuart Ortiz (Grave Encounters) comes STRANGE HARVEST, a chilling new thriller that introduces “Mr. Shiny,” a serial killer at the center of a terrifying and otherworldly mystery. Detectives are thrust into a chilling hunt for “Mr. Shiny”—a sadistic serial killer from the past whose return marks the beginning of a new wave of grotesque, otherworldly crimes tied to a dark cosmic force.

Strange Harvest was directed and written by Stuart Ortiz. The cast includes Peter Zizzo, Terri Apple, Andy Lauer, Matthew Peschio, Janna Cardia, Travis Wolfe Sr., and Christina Helene Braa.