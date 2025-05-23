ODDITIES: Horror Icon Adrienne Barbeau to Star in New Horror Thriller
A bit of late evening news for you folks who stuck it out with us. Variety had reported that filming had wrapped on a horror thriller called Oddities. Directed by Tyler Savage who has based this feature film off of their 2023 short film by the same name, the new flick will star horror icon Adrienne Barbeau. They are joined by Xander Berkeley, Lovie Simone and Lilimar.
Tyler Savage‘s horror thriller “Oddities” has added Adrienne Barbeau (“Escape from New York”), Xander Berkeley (“Terminator 2: Judgement Day”), Lovie Simone (“Forever”) and Lilimar (“Inside Out 2”) to the cast.An expansion of Savage’s 2023 short film of the same name, “Oddities” is a genre-bending thriller following two self-destructive best friends (played by Simone and Lilimar) who accidentally kill someone. After finding refuge in a roadside antique shop, an older woman (Barbeau) initially offers help, but things soon take a dark turn.“’Oddities’ is an irreverent celebration of so many of the things that first made me fall in love with film,” writer-director Savage said in a statement. “I’m filled with gratitude for getting a chance to expand this world, and I’m thrilled with how this team and cast have come together. Huge thanks to Vicky Boone, Liz Kelley and my incredible fellow producers. We caused some mayhem in Louisville, so I can’t wait to show people what we cooked up.”
Friend of the site, Noah Lang, is producing under their Witchcraft Motion Picture Company banner, along with David Broad, Javier Gonzalez, and Max Neac. They provided this behind the scenes production still for us, seeing as we do not need to get dinged for thiefing an image of Barbeau from any, old random source out there in internet land.
Like you needed a picture of Barbeau to know who they are anyways.
