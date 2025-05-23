ODDITIES: Horror Icon Adrienne Barbeau to Star in New Horror Thriller

Tyler Savage‘s horror thriller “Oddities” has added Adrienne Barbeau (“Escape from New York”), Xander Berkeley (“Terminator 2: Judgement Day”), Lovie Simone (“Forever”) and Lilimar (“Inside Out 2”) to the cast.

An expansion of Savage’s 2023 short film of the same name, “Oddities” is a genre-bending thriller following two self-destructive best friends (played by Simone and Lilimar) who accidentally kill someone. After finding refuge in a roadside antique shop, an older woman (Barbeau) initially offers help, but things soon take a dark turn.

“’Oddities’ is an irreverent celebration of so many of the things that first made me fall in love with film,” writer-director Savage said in a statement. “I’m filled with gratitude for getting a chance to expand this world, and I’m thrilled with how this team and cast have come together. Huge thanks to Vicky Boone, Liz Kelley and my incredible fellow producers. We caused some mayhem in Louisville, so I can’t wait to show people what we cooked up.”