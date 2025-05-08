Fantasia 2025: First Wave of Titles Announced

Here. We. Go.

The first wave of titles from this year's Fantasia International Film Festival have just been announced. Steve Pink has a new film, Terrestrial, starring Jermaine Fowler. Kurtis David Harder follows up their 2022 film Influencer, with the return of CW in Influencers. There is Mexico's first ever stop motion feature film, I Am Frankelda. And Fantasia would not be Fantasia if the Adams Family did not have a new film to screen at the festival. They return with a new flick, Mother of Flies.

Everything else, including news about the festival's major new sponser, follows.

FANTASIA UNVEILS VIVID FIRST WAVE OF TITLES FOR ITS 29th EDITION

Steve Pink’s TERRESTRIAL, Kenichi Ugana’s I FELL IN LOVE WITH A Z-GRADE DIRECTOR, Julie Pacino’s I LIVE HERE NOW, Hwang Wook’s THE WOMAN, Hubert Davis’ THE WELL, Yasuhiro Aoki’s CHAO, Kurtis David Harder’s INFLUENCERS, The Adams Family’s MOTHER OF FLIES, Alex Philips’ ANYTHING THAT MOVES, Shuhei Shibue’s YA BOY KONGMIN! THE MOVIE, Brock Bodell’s HELLCAT, and Yeum Moon-kyoung and Lee Jong-min’s LAST WOMAN ON EARTH are among the first titles announced by the Montreal fest

Thursday May 8, 2025 // Montreal, Quebec -- The Fantasia International Film Festival will celebrate its upcoming 29th edition with an electrifying program of screenings, workshops, and launch events running from July 17 through August 3, 2025, returning to the Concordia Hall and J.A. de Sève cinemas, with additional screenings and events at Montreal’s Cinéma du Musée.

The festival’s full lineup will be announced in early July but in the meantime, Fantasia is excited to reveal a select first wave of premiere titles.

TERRESTRIAL REVEALS A DIFFERENT SHADE OF (STEVE) PINK

As director of the HOT TUB TIME MACHINE films, ACCEPTED, and ABOUT LAST NIGHT, and the co-writer of HIGH FIDELITY and GROSSE POINT BLANK, Steve Pink has made a distinctive name for himself with individualistic comedy works that ooze personality. Now, he’s exploring darker edges of his sensibilities with TERRESTRIAL, a provocative thriller with unconventional comedy and sci-fi elements, still rooted in character and behavior, but filtered through paranoia and fear. A reunion weekend spirals out of control for four college friends when the host (Jermaine Fowler, SORRY TO BOTHER YOU) a science fiction writer on the verge of newfound success, fights to maintain his sense of reality in the face of sudden, uncanny dangers. Fowler is brilliant here and is flanked by a cast that includes James Morosini (I LOVE MY DAD), Pauline Chalamet (SEX LIFE OF COLLEGE GIRLS), Edy Modica (JURY DUTY), with Rob Yang (SUCCESSION) and Brendan Hunt (TED LASSO). World Premiere.

I FELL IN LOVE WITH A Z-GRADE DIRECTOR IN BROOKLYN IS A HEARTFELT LOVE LETTER TO INDIE HORROR FILMMAKING AND UNDERGROUND CULTURE

Screen star Shina Mizuhara has lost her passion for filmmaking and is now a rude and cynical mean machine. She decides to travel to New York with her perfect boyfriend who dumps her on arrival, leaving Shina without her wallet and cellphone. Speaking only Japanese, she meets Jack, a passionate z-grade director. He and his crew will convince her to star in their next film. Prolific producer/writer/director/MacGyver Kenichi Ugana (THE GESUIDOUZ) shares his love for Independent horror filmmaking and underground culture in the smart, hilarious, and deeply touching romantic comedy I FELL IN LOVE WITH A Z-GRADE DIRECTOR IN BROOKLYN. Actress Ui Mihara (LESSON IN MURDER) delivers a glorious performance as Shina, conveying her journey to regain lost passion with moving honesty and precision. Estevan Muñoz perfectly embodies the spontaneity and charm of Jack. Fans of Jim Jarmusch, Kevin Smith, and obscure horror gems alike will adore this soulful and somehow quite bloody rom-com! World Premiere.

JULIE PACINO MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT WITH THE LYNCHIAN I LIVE HERE NOW

With her feature debut I LIVE HERE NOW, Julie Pacino plunges us into a vibrant and nightmarish psychodrama that reverberate with echoes of David Lynch, Dario Argento, and the Coen brothers. Starring Lucy Fry (BRIGHT) as Rose, a woman haunted by trauma and trapped in a motel where reality unravels, the film blurs the lines between past and present, dream and waking life, captured in vivid 16mm. The film pulses with competing anxieties: the pursuit of perfection, the weight of generational trauma, and the invisible fist of capitalism tightening its grip around the necks of its characters. Featuring an all-star supporting cast including Madeline Brewer (CAM), Sheryl Lee (TWIN PEAKS), Cara Seymour (ADAPTATION.), and an exceptionally slimy Matt Rife, I LIVE HERE NOW marks the emergence of a bold new voice in genre cinema. World Premiere.

J-POP IS A BATTLEFIELD IN YA BOY KONGMIN! THE MOVIE

Zhuge Kongmin, the legendary military strategist of China’s War of the Three Kingdoms, has been inexplicably reincarnated in modern-day Tokyo. He’s now managing the career of a young amateur singer, Eiko. Convinced that her music could bring about universal peace, Kongmin engages in a series of schemes to get Eiko a place in a high-stakes pop-music competition. However, he who seeks peace must prepare for war… Created by writer Tato Yotsuba and manga artist Ryo Ogawa, the YA BOY KONGMIN! franchise has seen huge success as a manga, anime, and live-action TV series, so it was only a matter of time before this strange and hilarious tale found its way to cinemas, and luckily, it’s done so under the dynamic helm of director Shuhei Shibue. Featuring exhilarating performances by J-pop icons such as Avantgardey, Avu-chan from Queen Bees with renowned pianist Kamei Masaya, and Korean band &TEAM, and with a theme song by Lilas Ikuta from the group YOASOBI, YA BOY KONGMIN! THE MOVIE will thrill audiences as its hero pulls out all the stops to win. North American Premiere.

OUR FAVORITE BAD GIRL IS BACK! GET READY TO BE LED ASTRAY AND BETRAYED WITH INFLUENCERS!

Just when you thought it was safe to travel again, CW pops into your feed and activates your FOMO. After 2022’s smash hit INFLUENCER, Kurtis David Harder takes us to the South of France with dark persuasions and fatal outcomes. Starring the one and only Cassandra Naud as the mysterious chameleon CW, there’s no imposter syndrome here! Along with her fantastic co-stars, Veronica Long (BILLY THE KID) and Jonathan Whitesell (HAPPY FACE), they bring a new timeline and sicker-than-ever plans as CW opens her heart to a beautiful new girlfriend, played by Lisa Delamar (SURVIVE). This time, jealousy rears its ugly head as CW locks in on a popular British Influencer named Charlotte (Georgina Campbell, BARBARIAN, LOVELY, DARK AND DEEP), who throws a wrench in her anniversary plans with Diane. Gorgeous cinematography, nasty twists, and an outcome you won’t want to miss, INFLUENCERS will make you fact-check your socials forever! Septentrion Shadows section. World Premiere.

INDIE KOREAN THRILLER THE WOMAN TRADES IN TENSION AND SUSPENSE

An innocent exchange of strawberries and a secondhand appliance takes a very dark turn for Sun-kyung when it precedes her classmate’s suspicious suicide, and puts her on the trail of a mysterious, sinister stranger. Hwang Wook, the director of the hysterical, award-winning neo-Western black comedy MASH VILLE, an acclaimed World Premiere at last year’s Fantasia, returns to the festival with a new film in a completely different genre. THE WOMAN is a riveting, character-driven psychological thriller, filled with non-stop tension and suspense, thanks to its eerie musical score and stunning cinematography, and boasting an outstanding lead performance by Han Hye-ji. THE WOMAN is yet another excellent slice of independent Korean filmmaking, by a director who needs to be on your radar. World Premiere.

BUCKLE IN AND HOLD THE FORT

A HOA turns out to be more troublesome than usual in this wildly amusing, FX-heavy freak-out about newly minted suburbanites unexpectedly forced to take part in a struggle against monstrous forces. Narratives about motley groups of ill-equipped characters battling forces of evil are a staple of the modern horror/comedy world, but HOLD THE FORT, from writer/director William Bagley, is many yuks above the norm. With very funny dialogue, outrageous circumstances, and plenty of stylish splatstick as both the human and inhuman are dispatched in gruesome, sometimes giggle-worthy ways, with heaps of spurting, splashing gore and a nonstop parade of practically-created creatures and zombies. Starring Chris Mayers (OZARK), Haley Leary, sketch comic YouTube creator Julian Smith, and Tordy Clark (GLORIOUS), and featuring a charismatic turn from veteran stunt performer Hamid-Reza Benjamin Thompson (BLACK PANTHER, AVENGERS: ENDGAME). World Premiere.

POST-APOCALYPTIC ECO-THRILLER THE WELL FORETELLS OF ENVIRONMENTAL COLLAPSE

For his narrative feature debut, the Oscar-nominated documentarian Hubert Davis (HARDWOOD, BLACK ICE) looks to the future with a bleak prediction of environmental collapse. As the world’s resources dwindle and a deadly virus keeps people apart, a family protects their fresh water source from outsiders. When a young, injured man disrupts their solitude, and their daughter’s defiance threatens to reveal their precious well to another camp led by a charismatic but steely matriarch, danger brings the two factions together in a thrilling ride. THE WELL sets up a chilling scenario of what could happen in our very near future and is executive-produced by Clement Virgo (BROTHER) and Damon D’Oliveira (WILDHOOD); and stars Arnold Pinnock (THE PORTER), Shailyn Pierre-Dixon (THE BOOK OF NEGROS), Idrissa Sanogo (ROBIN HOOD), and Canadian screen and stage royalty Sheila McCarthy (WOMEN TALKING) as the matriarch Gabriel. Septentrion Shadows section. World Premiere.

STRANGE STUDENTS WITH STRANGER TALENTS KEEP WATCH IN HONEKO AKABANE’S BODYGUARDS

Despite her popularity, charm, kindness, and sense of justice, schoolgirl Honeko Akabane has hordes of assassins after her, although she doesn’t know it. Her biological father, whom she never met, hires a loud-mouthed young brawler to protect her without her knowledge, because Honeko’s purity and innocence must be maintained. Fortunately, he’s not alone. Winner of Best Director at the Fantasporto film festival, director Jun Ishikawa pulls out all the stops with this exhilarating and hilarious adaptation that perfectly captures the sweet madness of Masamitsu Nigatsu’s manga, brilliantly adapted by scriptwriter Hiroyuki Yatsu (Takashi Miike’s AS THE GODS WILL). The panoply of eccentric characters with formidable and sometimes disturbing talents are played marvelously by an excellent cast of young actors who maintain the light-hearted tone of this hilarious and electrifying action-comedy. North American Premiere.

FANTASY ROMCOM ANIME CHAO MAKES A BIG SPLASH

A junior designer at the leading shipbuilding company might have the key to peaceful relations between humans and merfolk. His role in achieving detente, however, suddenly becomes a lot stranger when the mermaid princess announces that she has selected Stephen as her fiancé! A 21st-century reworking of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid tale set in a psychedelic, cyberpunk Shanghai, the frenzied and fantastical romantic comedy CHAO comes care of that most distinctive and inventive of anime factories, Studio 4ºC. The first full feature film from director Yasuhiro Aoki (BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHT, TWEENY WITCHES) took seven years and over 100,000 drawings to bring to life, and the hard work has paid off. CHAO is a daring and dazzling burst of animated brilliance, one that will catapult Aoki and his punky, unconventional style to the top tier of the anime world. Animation Plus section. North American Premiere.

A WILD TRIBUTE TO 1970s PORNOGRAPHY AND EROTIC THRILLERS WITH ANYTHING THAT MOVES

Shot in stunning Super 16mm, ANYTHING THAT MOVES is the steamy follow-up feature from director Alex Phillips who made audiences laugh and wretch with 2022’s ALL JACKED UP AND FULL OF WORMS, a World Premiere at Fantasia). He’s back with a surreal take on the erotic thriller that strikes the balance between riotous tribute and filthy horror in a film that follows sex worker and bike courier Liam on his adventures making clients happy with orgasms and sandwiches. Liam’s joyful existence is soon interrupted by the arrival of a serial killer, which throws his life into the realm of paranoia and conspiracy, casting a dark shadow over the city of Chicago. In the midst of its juicy gore, bizarre poetry, and switchback storytelling the film features real adult stars Nina Hartley and Ginger Lynn Allen, as well as a brilliant music score by Cue Shop. Underground section. World Premiere.

A SUPERNATURAL RIDE DEEP INTO UNEXPECTED TERRITORY: HELLCAT

A woman (Dakota Gorman) wakes in the back of a moving camper trailer with a badly infected wound. A voice (Todd Terry) from the truck towing it tells her they must reach a mysterious doctor within the hour or she’ll suffer a horrific fate. Thus begins HELLCAT, the feature debut of writer/editor/director Brock Bodell, who previously cut the mind-bending ULTRASOUND (Fantasia 2021), among others. Bodell doesn’t take a wrong turn, delivering a twisty thrill ride of strong characters, shredding tension, and real surprises that takes viewers deep into unexpected places. Featuring SNL’s James Austin Johnson as the voice of a late-night DJ on a supernatural call-in show, and gripping performances from supporting cast Jordan Mullins and Liz Atwater. World Premiere.

NECROMANCY AND BELIEF VS CORPOREAL DECAY: MOTHER OF FLIES SPELLBINDS

When a young woman faces a deadly diagnosis, she seeks dark magic from a witch in the woods... but every cure has costs. Written and directed by John and Zelda Adams and Toby Poser (The Adams Family), who also star, shot, edited, and scored, MOTHER OF FLIES is the latest creation from the filmmaking family behind such singular landmarks as THE DEEPER YOU DIG, HELLBENDER, and WHERE THE DEVIL ROAMS, each of which has World Premiered at Fantasia. Described by the filmmakers as their fairytale manipulation of the darkly shadowed, yet love-lined pathways between a human life and death, MOTHER OF FLIES is an extraordinary work of personal genre storytelling, gestated through the family’s own experiences battling and surviving cancer. It stands with the strongest of their work, a poetic, haunting, and moving film that glows with otherworldly imagination, exploring the concept of necromancy in connection with two women who have very intimate relationships with death. World Premiere.

WHOSE TALE IS TRUE IN KYRGYZ MYSTERY BURNING?

One stormy night, a fire engulfs a family home. In a nearby convenience store, neighbors gossip and speculate: was it black magic, a woman’s madness, or a man crushed by life? Director Radik Eshimov, an emerging Kyrgyz talent known for blending sharp social commentary with humor in hits like EL EMNE DEIT, steps boldly into new territory with the suspenseful BURNING. Anchored by standout performances from its three leads, Aysanat Edigeeva (TAXI), Ömürbek Izrailov (DEAL AT THE BORDER), and Kyrgyz Republic People’s Artist Kalicha Seydalieva, BURNING delivers a gripping mystery told in true RASHOMON fashion. Listen closely, sift through the lies, and decide for yourself: Who really started the fire? North American Premiere.

THE BEARDED GIRL BLENDS SIDESHOW CHARM WITH A COMING-OF-AGE STORY YOU WON’T FORGET

Jody Wilson captures the charm of a fairy tale with a Western sensibility in THE BEARDED GIRL. Cleo is ready to spread her wings and, tired of tradition and feeling like an oddball, she leaves her sheltered carnival life to find love and adventure. Starring Anwen O’Driscoll of BET and YOU CAN LIVE FOREVER as the next generation of sword-swallowing bearded women and MAD MEN’s Jessica Paré as her overbearing mother, Wilson takes her personal experience growing up in Western Canada as a nonconformist to create a confident first feature that highlights queer themes with dry humor and sensitivity. Septentrion Shadows section. World Premiere.

DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES COLLIDE IN MEXICO’S FIRST STOP-MOTION FEATURE

The task of crafting Mexico’s very first stop-motion animated feature film could not have fallen to four more worthy hands than those of Rodolfo and Arturo Ambriz. Proteges of Guillermo del Toro, the brothers gained widespread recognition with the short film REVOLTOSO (Fantasia 2016), demonstrating daring ideas and a bedeviled attention to detail. Further acclaim arrived in 2021 with FRANKELDA’S BOOK OF SPOOKS, a five-episode miniseries on Cartoon Network Latin America and HBO Max, introducing the phantom author Frankelda and her companion Herneval, an enchanted book. It turns out that the most astonishing tale the two have to tell is their own! The dazzling I AM FRANKELDA explores the challenging childhood of Francisca Imelda, and how she came to befriend Herneval, prince of the realm that lies on the other side of our dreams. Discover that world of weirdness and wonder for yourself as a milestone of animation history comes to life on Fantasia’s big screen! Animation Plus section. North American Premiere.

THE LAST WOMAN ON EARTH JUMPS INTO CINEMA’S GENDER DIVIDE

Hanah’s pitch for her film school project, a satirical revenge story against men, isn’t going over well with her classmates. Especially Cheol, who accuses her of misandry (which she doesn’t deny). Cheol, meanwhile, can’t get funding for his own film because of the lack of female perspective in his script. A very fraught creative partnership begins. Yeum Moon-kyoung and Lee Jong-min star together in what’s also their feature directorial debut, THE LAST WOMAN ON EARTH a quirky and immensely entertaining comedy about the unique world of filmmaking and the challenges of gender equality in cinematic storytelling. The dynamic between Yeum and Lee, as well as the highly imaginative B-movie energy of the film-within-the-film scenes, will paste a smile on your face throughout the characters’ creative process. International Premiere.

A HAUNTING 8MM DESCENT INTO AUSTRALIA’S SURREAL UNDERBELLY

A GRAND MOCKERY, the feature debut from co-directors Adam C. Briggs and Sam Dixon, is a grimy, experimental descent into Australia’s dark underbelly, rendered in the raw textures of 8mm film. Starring Dixon as Josie, a man plagued by mental illness, addiction, and compulsion, the film follows his increasingly horrific, near-ritualistic wandering from Brisbane’s mundane outskirts to the sublime horrors of the Sunshine Coast. With a tone that veers from darkly funny to nightmarishly surreal, the film channels the disorienting psychology of its outcast protagonist. A technical triumph of underground cinema, A GRAND MOCKERY transforms the grain of 8mm into something painterly and visceral, evoking Francis Bacon’s dread-soaked visions while building a phantasmagoric world of blurred realities, hypnotic soundscapes, and cinematic obsession. At once grotesque and poetic, it’s a film that pulses with human chaos and defies categorization. Underground section. International Premiere.

MORE SPECTACULAR SPOOKINESS IN MONONOKE THE MOVIE: CHAPTER II - THE ASHES OF RAGE

After the first film’s sold-out world premiere at last year’s Fantasia, the mysterious Medicine Seller is back for another adventure as director Kenji Nakamura continues his inspired revival of his pop-psychedelic, paranormal-procedural anime phenomenon. The first chapter’s wildly inventive approach to design and technique, immersing the viewer in an overwhelming whirlwind of Edo-period iconography, earned MONONOKE THE MOVIE: PHANTOM IN THE RAIN a Satoshi Kon Award for Best Animated Feature, and its sequel is no less daring, dynamic, and visually dazzling. It digs even deeper into the secrets of a paradise poisoned by patriarchal cruelty, where women are reduced to mere vessels for the offspring of their social betters, for their own families’ cynical ambitions... or for the vengeful spirits of others wronged in the past. Animation Plus section. North American Premiere.

Fantasia is happy to announce that the festival has signed a three-year agreement with MELS as Presenting Sponsor. Known for its world class soundstages and highly qualified staff, MELS is one of the largest providers of film and television services in Canada. Its turnkey service covers everything from script to screen. Most of MELS’ stages are in downtown Montreal. They have serviced major feature film productions like SCREAM VI, HOME SWEET HOME ALONE, TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS, and more.

The studio’s post-production services include offline editing, image finishing, a full range of sound services and one of North America’s few remaining Kodak-accredited photochemical labs for film-stock processing, supporting 16mm and 35mm. Its services extend to film restoration, deliverables, and digital archiving. MELS also has a very large mixing stage where the sound mix for Denis Villeneuve’s Oscar-winning ARRIVAL (also shot at MELS) was done.

MELS is part of Quebecor Inc., a Canadian leader in telecommunications, media, and entertainment. Fantasia has been working closely with Quebecor and its various subsidiaries since 2016.

The 29th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival is presented by MELS in collaboration with Concordia University and made possible by the financial support of Telefilm Canada, the Société́ de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC), the Ministère du Tourisme, the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation, the city of Montreal, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, and the Directors Guild of Canada (DGC).

The festival would like to thank all its private partners, friends of the event, as well as official suppliers, venues, and all participating filmmakers, sales agents, and distributors for their invaluable support.

For the very latest in up-to-date information on this year’s screenings and events, please follow the Fantasia International Film Festival on Facebook, X/Twitter, and Instagram.