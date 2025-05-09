BLESSED BE THE EVIL: Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut to Star in Horror Drama
Here is one to keep our eyes on. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut will star in their first U.S. shot film, a horror drama title Blessed Be The Evil. They will be joine by Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, of the clan Stallone.
After a devastating miscarriage, a Christian couple tries to move forward by buying an abandoned farm with a dark past. Soon their love and faith are tested by a malevolent presence.
Haunted rural properties is not something new, which leaves us wondering how Blessed Be The Evil will distinquish itself from the countless other horror flicks that have gone this route before it.
We do not know why saying up front that they are a Christian couple is important unless this turns out that this is going to be one of those faith-based movies where praying the evil away is going to be the ultimate finishing move. Which, in that case, this will be the last you will hear from us about this project.
Our resident Bollywood expert, Josh, will tell you the how bright Ranaut's star back in India truly is. Production is set to begin this Summer in New York. From the official announcement the decision to shoot in the U.S. was made based on recent decisions made by the current regime in that country.
Blessed Be The Evil is being presented as this year's March du Film to drum up interest and rack up some pre-sales before production begins.
BOLLYWOOD STAR KANGANA RANAUT TO HEADLINE FIRST HOLLYWOOD FEATURE WITH HORROR DRAMA ‘BLESSED BE THE EVIL’TYLER POSEY AND SCARLET ROSE STALLONE WILL CO-STARPrincipal Photography to Start This SummerAward-winning Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut (Emergency, Queen, Fashion) is set to star in the new horror-drama Blessed Be The Evil, marking Ranaut’s first lead in a Hollywood mainstream feature. Inspired by true Indian folklore, the film will co-star Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf,” Truth or Dare) and Scarlet Rose Stallone (Gunslingers, “Tulsa King”). The announcement came today from Gatha Tiwary, President and Founder of Lions Movies. Producers are meeting with sales executives and worldwide buyers to present the film at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.Anurag Rudra (New Me, Tailing Pond) will direct from a screenplay written by Rudra and Tiwary, who will both also produce. Casting is by Lisa London and Catherine Stroud of London/Stroud Casting. Award-winning cinematographer Wade Muller (Millennium Films’ Elephant White, and Saban Films’ Occupation: Rainfall) is confirmed as Director of Photography.The production has made the decision to shoot in the U.S. to avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs. Filming will begin this summer in New York.Blessed Be The Evil synopsis reads: After a devastating miscarriage, a Christian couple tries to move forward by buying an abandoned farm with a dark past. Soon their love and faith are tested by a malevolent presence.“Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart,” said Rudra. “This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema - the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”“A story like Blessed Be The Evil is very rare. Lions Movies has developed a spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense and drama,” commented Tiwary. “It also has great potential for international markets, both in streaming and selling.”
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.