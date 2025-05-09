BLESSED BE THE EVIL: Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut to Star in Horror Drama

Here is one to keep our eyes on. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut will star in their first U.S. shot film, a horror drama title Blessed Be The Evil. They will be joine by Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, of the clan Stallone.

After a devastating miscarriage, a Christian couple tries to move forward by buying an abandoned farm with a dark past. Soon their love and faith are tested by a malevolent presence.

Haunted rural properties is not something new, which leaves us wondering how Blessed Be The Evil will distinquish itself from the countless other horror flicks that have gone this route before it.

We do not know why saying up front that they are a Christian couple is important unless this turns out that this is going to be one of those faith-based movies where praying the evil away is going to be the ultimate finishing move. Which, in that case, this will be the last you will hear from us about this project.

Our resident Bollywood expert, Josh, will tell you the how bright Ranaut's star back in India truly is. Production is set to begin this Summer in New York. From the official announcement the decision to shoot in the U.S. was made based on recent decisions made by the current regime in that country.

Blessed Be The Evil is being presented as this year's March du Film to drum up interest and rack up some pre-sales before production begins.