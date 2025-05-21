A DOZEN TOUGH JOBS: Reimagining of The Twelve Labors of Hercules Getting an Animated Adaptation

Lion Forge Entertainment is joining forces with George R. R. Martin to adapt Howard Waldrop’s novella A Dozen Tough Jobs into an adult animated feature film.

Descended from slaves, Hercules has just been released from prison for a heinous crime, being remanded into servitude under the wicked Boss Eustice. To avoid being sent back to prison, he must complete an escalating series of deadly adventures that mirror the 12 Labors: slaying the Nemean lion, stealing the golden apples from Hesperides, and abducting the three-headed dog Cerberus from Hades. From the swamps of the bayou to the gates of Hell, his journey of penance will lead to freedom…if he survives.

Of particular interest to animation fans is the studio that will be taking on this project, Blue Spirit. That is the studio that made the incredible Blue Eye Samurai for Netflix. That does not mean that this project is going to feature that level of action and violence but it should be enough to draw in animation fans to check it out. If Martin's name is not enough for sure dropping the studio name and its assocation with that other project will be part of the promotional swing when the project is complete.

On top of that, for the literary circle cult author Joe R Lansdale will be writing the screenplay. The author of Bubba Ho Tep and the Hap & Leonard novels is going to be writing this? This project has really piqued our interests now.