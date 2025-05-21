A DOZEN TOUGH JOBS: Reimagining of The Twelve Labors of Hercules Getting an Animated Adaptation
Lion Forge Entertainment is joining forces with George R. R. Martin to adapt Howard Waldrop’s novella A Dozen Tough Jobs into an adult animated feature film.
Descended from slaves, Hercules has just been released from prison for a heinous crime, being remanded into servitude under the wicked Boss Eustice. To avoid being sent back to prison, he must complete an escalating series of deadly adventures that mirror the 12 Labors: slaying the Nemean lion, stealing the golden apples from Hesperides, and abducting the three-headed dog Cerberus from Hades. From the swamps of the bayou to the gates of Hell, his journey of penance will lead to freedom…if he survives.
Of particular interest to animation fans is the studio that will be taking on this project, Blue Spirit. That is the studio that made the incredible Blue Eye Samurai for Netflix. That does not mean that this project is going to feature that level of action and violence but it should be enough to draw in animation fans to check it out. If Martin's name is not enough for sure dropping the studio name and its assocation with that other project will be part of the promotional swing when the project is complete.
On top of that, for the literary circle cult author Joe R Lansdale will be writing the screenplay. The author of Bubba Ho Tep and the Hap & Leonard novels is going to be writing this? This project has really piqued our interests now.
Lion Forge Entertainment and George R.R. Martin Team Up for Animated Film Adaptation of “A Dozen Tough Jobs”Movie is an Adult Reimagining of Howard Waldrop’s Cult Classic NovellaLion Forge Entertainment is joining forces with George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon) to adapt Howard Waldrop’s renowned novella A Dozen Tough Jobs into an adult animated feature film. A bold reimagining of the Greek classic twelve labors of Hercules, the film transports the mythic tale to 1920s Mississippi, where Hercules is re-envisioned as a former sharecropper fighting to regain his freedom. The movie will be produced by George R.R. Martin, Lion Forge Entertainment CEO and founder David Steward II, and Lion Forge President and Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Sperber.Award-winning author Joe R. Lansdale (Bubba Ho-Tep, Hap & Leonard) is writing the screenplay. French animation studio Blue Spirit, the Emmy-winning studio behind Netflix sensation Blue Eye Samurai, will provide animation services for the film under Lion Forge Animation.Set in a world filled with good ol’ boys, southern belles, children of ex-slaves, chain gangs, and rum-runners, A Dozen Tough Jobs offers an unexpected backdrop for this gothic, magical-realist re-telling of the Hercules hero’s journey.Descended from slaves, Hercules has just been released from prison for a heinous crime, being remanded into servitude under the wicked Boss Eustice. To avoid being sent back to prison, he must complete an escalating series of deadly adventures that mirror the 12 Labors: slaying the Nemean lion, stealing the golden apples from Hesperides, and abducting the three-headed dog Cerberus from Hades. From the swamps of the bayou to the gates of Hell, his journey of penance will lead to freedom…if he survives.“If anyone understands the power of epic stories and expansive franchises, it’s George R.R. Martin,” said David Steward II. “With A Dozen Tough Jobs, we’re reimagining a timeless legend through fresh, culturally rich lenses. This isn’t just a retelling — it’s a groundbreaking take, unlike anything audiences have seen before, grounded in history but pushing myth into uncharted territory.”“We are looking forward to working with Blue Spirit, one of the best animation houses working in the field today,” said Sperber. “Their elevated style and craft will bring the world of 1920’s deep South to life in a way that will make audiences sit up and take notice, just as they did with Blue Eye Samurai.”"Olivier and I are thrilled to bring our extensive service work experience on award winning adult animation to A Dozen Tough Jobs, an ambitious groundbreaking feature. We relish the opportunity to join forces with Lion Forge and George R.R. Martin and look forward to forging a unique and invincible partnership,” said Eleanor Coleman, International Presales and Business Development at Blue Spirit Studios."An acclaimed novelist, screenwriter, and producer, George R. R. Martin is best known for his bestselling fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, which was adapted into the Emmy®-winning HBO series Game of Thrones.Howard Waldrop, a lifelong friend of Martin's, was an acclaimed short story writer and winner of the Science Fiction Writers of American Nebula Award as well as the World Fantasy Award for Lifetime Achievement.A mission-driven entertainment company founded by David Steward II, Lion Forge Entertainment focuses on content that is both authentic and appealing to a broad audience. The company develops and produces animated and live action content targeting kids & family, YA and adult audiences, building on the success of earlier Lion Forge Animation projects including the Oscar®-winning Hair Love.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.