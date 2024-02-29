TRON: ARES: First Look at Jared Leto's Character in Next Chapter

Production is underway in Vancouver on the next installment of the TRON franchise, TRON: Ares. Today, Disney released the first look at Ares, Jared Leto's character in the new film.

“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

Obviously, a project like this is kept on the qt so there are no more details than that. What do we make of it, though? Before this chapter the color red was associated with characters loyal to the Master Control Program. Red and Orange were baddies, no? Time will tell.