DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN Trailer: Daredevil And Fisk Face Off Once Again
Arguably the best series that Marvel has ever made for streaming was the original Daredevil show distributed by Netflix at the time. Matt Murdock is back in a new series and a new home over at Disney+ this March, Daredevil Born Again. Playing the titular character Murdock reunites with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Punisher (Jon Bernthal).
Of particular interest to the Anarchist family is the continued involvement of Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson in the Marvel Universe. Once indie sci-fi darlings, Daredevil Born Again is the third series the pair have worked on with Marvel, after Moon Knight and Loki. They are also executive producers on this series as well. Bills are getting paid!
The first trailer for the new series arrived this morning. From the looks of it this new series is going to be a bit of a thumper. Check it out below.
Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk face off once again in Marvel Television’s all-new series “Daredevil: Born Again,” premiering on Disney+ March 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Check out the intense new trailer and key art.In “Daredevil: Born Again,” Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman & Chris Ord, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.
