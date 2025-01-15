DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN Trailer: Daredevil And Fisk Face Off Once Again

Arguably the best series that Marvel has ever made for streaming was the original Daredevil show distributed by Netflix at the time. Matt Murdock is back in a new series and a new home over at Disney+ this March, Daredevil Born Again. Playing the titular character Murdock reunites with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

Of particular interest to the Anarchist family is the continued involvement of Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson in the Marvel Universe. Once indie sci-fi darlings, Daredevil Born Again is the third series the pair have worked on with Marvel, after Moon Knight and Loki. They are also executive producers on this series as well. Bills are getting paid!

The first trailer for the new series arrived this morning. From the looks of it this new series is going to be a bit of a thumper. Check it out below.