CONTROL FREAK: First Look at Kelly Marie Tran in Hulu's Upcoming Horror Flick

Hulu has sent out their first look at Kelly Marie Tran and Miles Robbins in Shal Ngo's upcoming horror flick, Control Freak. They also announced the release date, debuting exclusively on Hulu on March 13th.

Your first look at Tran and Robbins follows the official announcement.

"Control Freak," a provocative horror feature from WorthenBrooks and Hulu Originals has dropped first look images. The film will debut exclusively on Hulu on March 13 and will be available on Disney+ internationally at a later date.

Directed and written by Shal Ngo, known for his work on "The Park," "The Box," and "The Last Fisherman," "Control Freak" introduces a chilling narrative: "A motivational speaker is tormented by an unrelenting itch on the back of her head." This intriguing premise leads into a terrifying journey as she battles a parasitic demon from her homeland, bringing a fresh and thrilling perspective to the horror genre.

Shal Ngo was tapped to write and direct the short film "Control" in 2021 for the second season of Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween. The feature version of "Control Freak" developed from this initial short, becoming part of WorthenBrooks’s robust slate of horror features for Hulu, which includes titles like "Appendage," “The Mill," "Clock," "Mr. Crocket," and “Carved."

The film stars Kelly Marie Tran, celebrated for her roles in “Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi” and "Raya and the Last Dragon," as Valerie, a woman whose life spirals into chaos due to this inexplicable and relentless affliction. Alongside Tran, Miles Robbins plays her on-screen husband Robbie, adding depth and suspense to the storyline.

Joining the main cast are Toan Le as Valerie’s father, Sang, and Kieu Chinh as Aunt Thuy, both of whom play pivotal roles in Valerie's harrowing ordeal.

"Control Freak" was developed and produced by WorthenBrooks for Hulu Originals. The producing team includes David Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle, with Shaum S. Sengupta and Miles Alva serving as executive producers.

