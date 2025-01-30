Jet Li Goes 4K

Now this is cool.

Image above: Jet Li and Michelle Yeoh in Tai Chi Master. Image courtesy of Jet Li and Shout! Studios.

In the very late 90s, when I finally discovered Hong Kong cinema, Jet Li was one of the foundation stones of that early DVD era. As an early member of Netflix in their physical media days, I rented every Jet Li movies on the service, based on reviews I'd read at Hong Kong Cinema - View from the Brooklyn Bridge, and was astounded by nearly every one.

Several generations of physical media later, Shout Studios will bring five cornerstone action films to 4K. Per the official announcement this morning:

"The cinema of Hong Kong in the '80s and '90s, particularly Jet Li's martial arts films, is renowned for its thrilling action choreography, unique visual styles, and engaging storytelling. Behold the spectacular HK action classics from prolific actor, martial artist, and producer Jet Li and early works by celebrated filmmakers Gordon Chan, Woo-Ping Yuen, and Corey Yuen when Fist of Legend (1994), Tai Chi Master (1993), The Legend (1993), The Legend 2 (1993), and The Bodyguard From Beijing (1994) are set to unleash on Digital in 4K on February 18, 2025 by Shout! Studios, in collaboration with Jet Li.





"Thanks to our new partner Shout! Studios. Movie fans can now easily enjoy these entertaining films in stunning 4K on various digital platforms. I hope a new generation of audiences will be introduced to these action classics that give a glimpse to the talent of directors, writers, actors, stunt people, and crew that come from the rich history of Hong Kong cinema," stated Jet Li.

If you are not a physical media fan, first of all, get out ot here!

(JK.) The five films "will also be available together in a digital bundle for the first time on Apple TV and Fandango at Home."

Mark February 18 on your calendar and place your pre-orders now.