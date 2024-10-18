STOCKHOLM BLOODBATH: Action-Adventure Comedy in Theaters and On Demand on November 8th

A ruthless political struggle between Sweden and Denmark turns bloody under the tyranny of the mad King Christian II. Caught up in this deadly war, two sisters seek revenge on the men who brutally murdered their family.

This looks like a hoot. Mikael Håfström's action-adventure comedy Stockholm Bloodbath is coming to cinemas and On Demand on November 8th from Brainstorm Media. It just looks like one big rollicking adventure flick with big set pieces and smaller melees. Perfect to dive into without much effort. The official trailer and poster have been released, check out the trailer down below.