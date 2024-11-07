STOCKHOLM BLOODBATH Exclusive Clip: It WAS a Nice Day For a White Wedding
A ruthless political struggle between Sweden and Denmark turns bloody under the tyranny of the mad King Christian II. Caught up in this deadly war, two sisters seek revenge on the men who brutally murdered their family.
Mikael Håfström's action adventure Stockholm Bloodbath comes to cinemas and On Demand tomorrow, Friday, November 8th. We have an exclusive clip from the distributor Brainstorm Media to share with you today. We chose the clip with a fair share of carnage in it, an assault on a wedding.
If anyone has any objections to this marriage speak now - preferably not with a sword - or forever hold your peace. Jakob Oftebro and Claes Bang look on as their soldiers attack a wedding party, then decide that they need to partake in the festivities as well.
Inspired by one of the bloodiest and darkest events in Scandinavia, making it an epic portrayal of history. Featuring a star-studded cast of international actors, including Sophie Cookson (Kingman-The Secret Service), Claes Bang (The Northman), and Alba August (Netflix's The Rain) and directed by Oscar-nominated Mikael Håfström (Evil, 1408). STOCKHOLM BLOODBATH is an action, adventure, and comedy that follows two sisters who seek revenge on the men who brutally murdered their family.
