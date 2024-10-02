ScreamTV: Free Horror Channel Launches on October 18th

In these stressful times where every nickel counts (we no longer have pennies in Canada) anywhere you can save money feels like winning the lottery. But what if you need to get your freak on and celebrate spooky season but cannot afford one, two, three, and more subscriptions to streamers to scratch that itch? Here in North America, an upcoming free-to-air and free-to-stream TV channel dedicted to horror called Scream TV may be the solution you're looking for.

Read up on all the confirmed titles so far, and where you can find ScreamTV on October 18th when it launches.

PREPARE FOR A DARK RIDE!

FREE HORROR CHANNEL "SCREAM TV" LAUNCHES

JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN

It’s Halloween and what better way for horror fans to celebrate than with the announcement of a brand new, free-to-air and free-to-stream (or scream!) TV channel dedicated to horror – SCREAM TV.

NYX Media Corporation will launch SCREAM TV in North America at 6am EST on October 13th, 2024. SCREAM TV will be available to view within the DistroTV app on any Roku and Amazon Fire TV as well as IOS and Android devices, with many more ways to view coming soon.

“We are so excited to launch SCREAM TV and bring our unique horror entertainment experience to the fans across North America for free,” says NYX Media Corporation CEO Corinne Ferguson. “One of our passions as horror fans is to painstakingly craft a journey through the horror genre worthy of the viewer's time every night and 24/7. Our programming is done with the utmost respect towards our viewer's time – which we feel is one of the most precious commodities – and we want the viewer to have the best experience possible, so lean back and let us entertain you. SCREAM TV also has great respect for the content creators, and we are excited to share the success of the film on our channel with them, both in terms of publicity and financial aspects. We really want the content creators to feel respected, valued and appreciated too. At SCREAM TV, there truly is something for every type of horror fan, even the young ones, so tune in”.

SCREAM TV is a television channel dedicated to delivering to horror fans a superbly curated genre movie experience. The primetime line-up is designed to give the viewer an opportunity to reconnect with some of their favorite chillers or a chance to discover a fear-filled classic, while daytime contains much-missed cult classics. Just lean back and let SCREAM TV entertain you.

The SCREAM TV catalog is sharper than Jason’s machete; to bring to TV rarely broadcast masterpieces, TV shows, documentaries, and more; all fan favorites with new content to the channel every day at 1pm and 9pm.

The whole schedule is packed with terrifying treasures from around the globe, including revered classics 13 GHOSTS (1960) and BLACK SUNDAY (1960), as well as ground-breaking Euro horror hits such as Dario Argento’s CAT O’ NINE TAILS (1971) and SUSPIRIA (1977), Lamberto Bava’s DEMONS (1985) and DEMONS 2 (1986), Lucio Fulci’s gut-muncher ZOMBIE (1979) and CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD (1980), and Joe D'Amato’s THE GRIM REAPER (1979). In fact, SCREAM TV has a coffin-load of movies such as slasher classics ALICE SWEET ALICE (1976) and PIECES (1982), the brutal NIGHT OF THE BLOODY APES (1972) and HOUSE AT THE EDGE OF THE PARK (1980), and cinematic monochrome masterpieces PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (1925) and NOSFERATU (1922).

The channel also delivers some of the best modern classics like HALLOWEEN (1978), THE EVIL DEAD (1981), TROLL HUNTER (2010) and THE DESCENT (2005) to name a few.

The next few months will see SCREAM TV expand their catalog with movies including HELL HOUSE LLC, LLC II, and LLC III (2015, 2018 & 2019), THE TAKING OF DEBORAH LOGAN (2014), and BLACK CHRISTMAS (1974), as well as delivering themed nights, weekly genre news and horror hosts.

Daytime contains plenty for all to enjoy with runs of classic anthology series’ TALES OF THE UNEXPECTED and ONE STEP BEYOND, the superb HILARIOUS HOUSE OF FRIGHTENSTEIN (yes, the episodes with Vincent Price!) as well as the adventures of everyone’s favorite spook, CASPER: THE FRIENDLY GHOST, new cartoon series NOODLE & BUN, and many more to be announced in the coming months.

SCREAM TV will also be championing new talent with the best horror shorts from all over the world as well as original shows scheduled later in the year.

So, whatever horror genre you’re into SCREAM TV has something for you to sink your teeth into.