LOVE HURTS Official Trailer: A Big Warm And Punchy Hug For Our New Action Star, Ke Huy Quan
Stunt Coordinator JoJo Eusebio is making the move to the big chair and beloved actor Ke Huy Quan will be there to help!
Eusebio is directing their first feature film, a new action film called Love Hurts, with Quan in the lead as a mild-mannered realtor pulled back into a world of hitmen and gang lords. Quan takes the lead for the first time in this new era of theirs and is joined by Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch, and André Eriksen.
Eusebio directs a screenplay written by Matthew Murray & Josh Stoddard and Luke Passmore. The action movie was produced by 87North, a trusted brand in the action genre. Eusebio worked in stunts on such films as Black Panther, The Avengers, the John Wick films, The Matrix Resurrections, Violent Night, The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2. Another name added to the list of stunt professionals making the transition into directing and we welcome that.
The renaissance of Quan took a wicked turn when the actor held their own in the fight scenes in Everything Everywhere All At Once. As we learned more about the actor since their big return to the big screen we learned they hold a second degree black belt in Taekwondo and had taken a stab at stunt work and coordinating in the past. Calls went out to put the man in an action movie.
The action gods listened. Watch the official trailer below the complete announcement.
No matter how hard you try, you can’t break up with your past.This Valentine’s Day, Oscar® winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Loki) rockets into his first major leading man role as an unlikely hero, a seemingly mild-mannered realtor with a dark secret that he is desperate to leave behind. Spoiler alert: He won’t.From 87North—producers of the groundbreaking action films Nobody, Violent Night, Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde and The Fall Guy—comes a visceral, high-octane story of wrath and revenge.Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose; West Side Story, Argylle), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy.Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu; Tomb Raider, Warcraft), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.The film features a killer soundtrack and impressive and diverse cast that includes former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch (Bottoms, 80 for Brady), Mustafa Shakir (Emancipation, Luke Cage), Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love., Lucy), Rhys Darby (Jumanji: The Next Level, Yes Man), André Eriksen (Violent Night, The Trip) and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Perry Mason).Produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, Love Hurts is written by Matthew Murray (Sheltered, CloudStreet: Soaring the American West) & Josh Stoddard (Warrior, Kaleidoscope) and Luke Passmore (Archenemy, Slaughterhouse Rulez). Guy Danella (Violent Night) is also producing. The executive producer is Ben Ormand.Making his feature film directing debut on Love Hurts is acclaimed veteran stunt coordinator and fight coordinator JoJo Eusebio, whose credits include some of the greatest action films of the past decade including Black Panther, The Avengers, the John Wick films, The Matrix Resurrections, Violent Night, The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2. Eusebio also served as the second-unit director on Deadpool 2, Violent Night and Birds of Prey.
