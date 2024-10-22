LOVE HURTS Official Trailer: A Big Warm And Punchy Hug For Our New Action Star, Ke Huy Quan

Stunt Coordinator JoJo Eusebio is making the move to the big chair and beloved actor Ke Huy Quan will be there to help!

Eusebio is directing their first feature film, a new action film called Love Hurts, with Quan in the lead as a mild-mannered realtor pulled back into a world of hitmen and gang lords. Quan takes the lead for the first time in this new era of theirs and is joined by Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch, and André Eriksen.

Eusebio directs a screenplay written by Matthew Murray & Josh Stoddard and Luke Passmore. The action movie was produced by 87North, a trusted brand in the action genre. Eusebio worked in stunts on such films as Black Panther, The Avengers, the John Wick films, The Matrix Resurrections, Violent Night, The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2. Another name added to the list of stunt professionals making the transition into directing and we welcome that.

The renaissance of Quan took a wicked turn when the actor held their own in the fight scenes in Everything Everywhere All At Once. As we learned more about the actor since their big return to the big screen we learned they hold a second degree black belt in Taekwondo and had taken a stab at stunt work and coordinating in the past. Calls went out to put the man in an action movie.

The action gods listened. Watch the official trailer below the complete announcement.