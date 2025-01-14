LOVE HURTS Featurette, Love is Ke: Oh, We See What They Did There.

A new poster and BTS featurette have come up for Ke Huy Quan's action romance, Love Hurts.

Directed by JoJo Eusebio - here making their feature film debut - and produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch this is looking more and more like a good old fashioned throwback to the golden age HK-era action films from Jackie Chan.

Have a look at the clip below and tell us you disagree. Then we will tell you that you are wrong. The use of space and deflection in the action. The use of every day props as well. Come on, that screams 80s and 90s Jackie Chan.