Toronto 2024 Review: BY THE STREAM (Suyoocheon), Hong Sang-Soo's Primer On How To Watch His Work

I have not seen all of Hong Sang-Soo's feature films, but I have seen many of them. Starting somewhere in the late 1990s, it took me years to figure out how to watch them. Had this one been made earlier in his career (now spanning over 30 films at this point) it might have saved me some time. No matter, I enjoy doing the work. But for those looking to enter his particular world and worldview, I cannot think of a better entry point than By The Stream.



Like Woody Allen or Wes Anderson, Hong Sang-Soo (hereafter, HSS) often makes iterations of his pet collection of themes and narrative beatsl only he does it in very minimalist style. Typically involving little in the way of technical camera work or editing, his shots are far from static, always carefully framed, and feature lengthy stretches between cuts.



The South Korean auteur's latest, as the vast majority of this films do, involves an artist attending some kind of institution, and while there, plenty of eating, drinking, and socially awkward affairs occur. Usually it is a film festival or hotel resort, but here it is a Seoul University theatre programme, a drama event where the graduate students are putting on short skits.

Jeonim (HSS regular Kim Minhee), a lecturer at the University, invites her uncle Chu Sieon (also HSS regular, Kwon Haehyo) to take over the writing and directing of a short play at the last minute. The previous director was 'walked to the door' after sleeping with several of the students. Sieon’s success as both an actor and a writer invites the attention of Jeonim’s mentor, Jeong,(another HSS regular Cho Yunhee). You may be able to infer where this is going, but that is not necessarily the point, and the director all but lets you know it as he his time to enjoy the beautiful autumnal scenery of the campus, the Han River as it passes through the city, and a number of intimate little restaurants. Ramen, BBQ eel, and other delicacies, are enjoyed with copious amounts of soju, beer, and cigarettes.



The last few pictures I have seen from HSS have used his style in subtle but high-concept experiments. Be it the series of out of order letters in Hill of Freedom, the dual halves of Right Now, Wrong Then, or the Run Lola Run-style triptych In Another Country with Isabelle Hubert. By The Stream at first felt like more of a return to his earlier 2000s era, until, it becomes apparent that this might be his highest concept yet: secretly sneaking in a primer on how to pay attention to the details of his kind of filmmaking. The small changes in the pitch of voice, the body language, and glances of the eyes. As Chu Sieon directs the students on how to sit and act in the skit within the film, it is as much directed towards the audience on how to process a HSS film.

There are other things at play here of course. Expectations and behaviour at the various stages of a career in the arts, from the beginning (the students), middle (Jeonim) and end (Chu Sieon, Jeong), are considered. How any level of success offers opportunities to give back to the community, which floated so many students along towards their future, during those eager and confusing years.



There is a wonderful scene where all the students are gathered at a celebratory dinner after the play where their director asks them to articulate where they want to be later in life. It is at once the centrepiece of the film, but also feels like a ‘bonus scene’ at odds with the rest of the story. At this point the adults have been the main characters, particularly Jeonim the central figure which all others orbit, while the student-actors are barely distinguishable from one another. For a single scene, they come into sharp focus as people with ambition and hope. It is a beautiful grace note, or uncharacteristic flourish for HSS.



Even beyond the characters, and their tiny affairs (like the tiny play), however, I could watch Jeonim operate her small textile loom in her studio all day. Even though she can only yield 10cm worth of cloth per hour. Or her sketch in watercolours by the stream. When she is by herself, it may appear that nothing is happening, but after watching By The Stream, you will know that is not the case. Each scene contains multitudes.