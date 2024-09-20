KRAZY HOUSE Official Trailer: Nick Frost And Alicia Silverstone Star From NEW KIDS Duo

Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil's violent satire Krazy House is coming to VOD on October 4th and the official trailer is here to mark the occasion.

When Russian workers in Bernie’s house turn out to be wanted criminals, Bernie must man up and save his wife and the rest of his studio audience approved sitcom family.

Krazy House's World Premiere at Sundance - our own Mel was New Kids movies that Haars and van der Kull were a part of, so we're likely going to check this out, despite the words of warning from Mel's review. Response to the flick was decidedly mixed after's World Premiere at Sundance - our own Mel was definitely not a fan - but enough pull quotes were obtained from those who did like it. A lot of the Anarchists are big fans of themovies that Haars and van der Kull were a part of, so we're likely going to check this out, despite the words of warning from Mel's review.

XYZ Films will be releasing Krazy House on VOD on October 4th. Next week, on September 28th, Kevin Smith will host a special theatrical screening of the film at his Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. Leading man Nick Frost and co-director Steffen Haars will be in attendance.

Krazy House stars the aforementioned Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone, Kevin Connolly, Gaite Jansen, and Walt Klink. It had its World Premiere at Sundance and went on to screen at International Film Festival Rotterdam, Fantastic Film Festival Australia, Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival, and will be screening at October's upcoming Sitges Film Festival.