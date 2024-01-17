KRAZY HOUSE Teaser: Nick Frost And Alicia Silverstone Star in Comedy Horror From NEW KIDS Duo

Cheese and rats, it's the teaser trailer for Krazy House, the upcoming comedy horror from Steffen Haars and Flip Van der Kuil.

They are, of course, the writers and directors of our favorite and irreverant Dutch comedies New Kids Turbo and New Kids Nitro. Their new film is part of the midnight program at Sundance, which is just around the corner. Hence the release of this teaser yesterday, which we can share with you now.

Set in the 1990s, Krazy House follows religious homemaker Bernie and his sitcom family. When Russian workers in Bernie's house turn out to be wanted criminals, Bernie has to man up and save his imprisoned family, while slowly going crazy.

Krazy House stars Nick Frost and Alicia Silverstone. Frost is no stranger to genre circles and we are always appriciative when Silverstone circles back into genre film. We also catch a brief glimpse of Jan Bijvoet (Borgman, Peaky Blinders) when the trio of Russian workers appear at the front door of Bernie's house.