Hollywood Suite's Shocktober Lineup Includes R.L. Stine's ZOMBIE LAND, The Rarely Seen THE HAUNTING OF JULIA, And More
There you are, preparing your spooky season viewing schedule as October approaches. If you're a subscriber to Hollywood Suite here in Canada then you have to pay mind to their Shocktober lineup.
The highlights of the month, over a killer lineup of repertoire programming, includes the premiere of R.L. Stine's 2023 film Zombie Town and the rarely seen Canadian/UK horror flick, Richard Loncraine’s The Haunting of Julia, starring Mia Farrow.
About the rep programming. Shocktober has a monstorous list of classic screamers, slashers, thrillers and Halloween favorites. Vampires, Deadites, Killer Klowns, Daywalkers, Tiny Creatures, Psycho Killers, the whole lot of them and more.
Over three dozen classics and contemporary standouts await you next month. Check out the full ilst below.
HOLLYWOOD SUITE WILL GIVE YOU GOOSEBUMPS WITH 2024SHOCKTOBER LINEUPExclusive premieres of R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town, Cinema A to Z: Serial Killers and rarely seen The Haunting of Julia round out month of fearHollywood Suite is dead-icated to bringing audiences another year of spooktacular favourites with their 2024 Shocktober line-up beginning on air and on demand October 1.Dying to show itself during the month-long ghoul fest is the broadcast premiere of R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town featuring alums Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase. Airing October 22, this family-friendly fright flick will have you uncovering a centuries-old curse and navigating a town of hungry deadites.The second season of the Hollywood Suite original series Cinema A to Z will also kick off with its premiere episode Serial Killers on October 10. In this episode, film experts uncover audiences’ fascination with the macabre through 26 portrayals of murderers on film from American Psycho to Zodiac.Additional Shocktober premieres include new restorations of rarely seen Canadian creepers like Richard Loncraine’s notoriously difficult to find cult classic The Haunting of Julia (1973) starring Mia Farrow, William Fruet’s Funeral Home (1981), as well as a documentary about The Evil Dead fans Hail to the Deadites.Find more highlights below and trick or treat yourself to the full list of Shocktober selections available on Hollywood Suite On Demand this October at hollywoodsuite.ca/shocktober.30 Days of Night (2007)Prince of Darkness (1987)A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)Peeping Tom (1960)Black Christmas (1974)Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)Blacula (1972)Saw (2004)Blade (1998)Scream (1996)Carrie (2013)Seed of Chucky (2004)Christine (1983)Sinister (2012)Crimson Peak (2015)Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995)Critters (1986)The Evil Dead (1981)Don't Look Now (1973)The Fly (1986)Evil Dead (2013)The Guest (2014)Fright Night (1985)The Innocents (1961)Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)The Omen (1976)Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)The Purge (2013)Halloween: Resurrection (2002)The Return of the Living Dead (1985)House on Haunted Hill (1959)The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)Interview with the Vampire (1994)The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)Jennifer's Body (2009)Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)Urban Legend (1998)
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.