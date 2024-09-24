Hollywood Suite's Shocktober Lineup Includes R.L. Stine's ZOMBIE LAND, The Rarely Seen THE HAUNTING OF JULIA, And More

There you are, preparing your spooky season viewing schedule as October approaches. If you're a subscriber to Hollywood Suite here in Canada then you have to pay mind to their Shocktober lineup.

The highlights of the month, over a killer lineup of repertoire programming, includes the premiere of R.L. Stine's 2023 film Zombie Town and the rarely seen Canadian/UK horror flick, Richard Loncraine’s The Haunting of Julia, starring Mia Farrow.

About the rep programming. Shocktober has a monstorous list of classic screamers, slashers, thrillers and Halloween favorites. Vampires, Deadites, Killer Klowns, Daywalkers, Tiny Creatures, Psycho Killers, the whole lot of them and more.

Over three dozen classics and contemporary standouts await you next month. Check out the full ilst below.