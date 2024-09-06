ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE Video Interview: Severin's David Gregory Talks the History of Bruceploitation

I've been blessed to have several conversations with Severin founder David Gregory over the years. He always leaves me feeling that the history of horror and exploitation film is in good hands.

It would be enough if he were simply well spoken and knowledgable. But he's also a filmmaker with an acute understanding of what makes genre film so compelling for fans.

His newest documentary, Enter The Clones of Bruce takes on a subject that many would consider throw-away and shows exactly why would-be critics need to take a harder look. The proliferation of Bruce Lee imitators following the icons death has been easy to smirk at, especially in light of the awful transfers of most of those films via public domain home entertainment releases.

Gregory rightly points out, however, that these films are not only vital in understanding the emergence of a worldwide audience for martial arts cinema but hugely fun, often bizarre spectacles. What Bruce so brilliantly helped kickstart exploded as the clones and others who followed continued.

Severin's fantastic box set The Game of Clones: Bruceploitation Collection Volume 1, easily in the running for best box set of the year, contains 14 of these films, hours of interviews with and audio commentaries from noted martial arts film experts as well as a 100-page book of essays. We sat down with him recently to discuss his film and all things Bruce. Check out the video below, and be sure to watch Enter the Clones of Bruce, now streaming on Prime Video.

