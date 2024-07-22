THE DEAD THING: New Poster Debuts Ahead of World Premiere at Fantasia

You can check that poster out below the official announcement and detailed description of the haunting love story.

Yellow Veil Pictures is excited to return to the Fantasia International Film Festival for the world premiere of Elric Kane's debut solo feature, the obsessive and lust-driven thriller The Dead Thing. The Dead Thing will premiere July 26th as part of the 2024 edition of Fantasia with an encore on July 28.

The Dead Thing is directed by Elric Kane (host of the Pure Cinema podcast and Fangoria's Colors of the Dark podcast) from a script he co-wrote with Webb Wilcoxen. The film is produced by Matt Mercer (Contracted, Bliss) and Monte Yazzie, with Colors of the Dark co-host Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) serving as executive producer. Yellow Veil Pictures is handling worldwide sales.

The Dead Thing stars Blu Hunt ("Sherlock & Daughter", The New Mutants), Ben Smith-Petersen (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), John Karna ("Scream" the television series, Lady Bird) and Katherine Hughes (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl, "Tell Me Lies").

Of his debut solo feature, Kane shared, "The Dead Thing is a dark exploration of modern love and the technology used to find it. Through one woman's plunge into modern dating, we are able to tell both a scary ghost story, an intimate love story, and examine the issues we face when tethered to our phones."

Alex (Hunt) is trapped in a downward spiral of shallow hookups and tepid connections, but she is caught off guard when her dating app swipes lead her into the arms of a mysterious, charming young man Kyle (Smith-Petersen). Despite their passionate night, when the sun rises, the mystery man is nowhere to be found. Alex then sets out to find the one person who made her feel alive. Through her investigation, she reconnects with Kyle, but also digs up a ghastly supernatural secret. The pair quickly descend into a whirlwind of obsession, dependence, lust, and infatuation that has grave consequences.