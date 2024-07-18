Mike Flanagan's HUSH Finally Heading to Digital

Some eight years ago, I had the privilege of experiencing Mike Flanagan's Hush in a movie theater during a film festival. And then it went away to a streaming service.

Very soon, you will be able to experience Hush, which feels like a forgotten classic, when it debuts on digital for the first time ever, courtesy of Shout! Studios. I hope that you are able to turn up the volume to 11, though I'm afraid that your home may be shaken off its foundation.

That was my experience when I saw the movie -- played thunderously loud -- at an Alamo Drafthouse cinema in Austin, Texas, where it was premiering during the South By Southwest film festival in 2016. By that point, we'd all heard that the movie was bound directly for Netflix. Its official premise is quite simple:

"Hush is a gripping horror thriller that centers on a deaf writer who has retreated into the woods to live a solitary life. She must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears at her window."

Kate Siegel, who co-wrote the film with Flanagan, stars as the deaf writer. John Gallagher Jr. stars as the masked killer. Samantha Sloyan and Michael Trucco also star.

After I saw the movie, I wished that everyone I knew had been able to experience it in a movie theater with thunderously loud sound. (Here's my review.)

Now, if you turn up the volume and don't mind if a few windows break, you can enjoy that experience as well. Look for it on August 27. It will be available for purchase or rent in the U.S. and Canada, via Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Fandango At Home, Microsoft, and other digital platforms.