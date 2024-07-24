DUCHESS Clip: It's a Garage Ambush!

Duchess, a small-time crook, tries to enter the treacherous underworld of diamond trafficking and ends up left for dead when a deal goes wrong. Determined to seek retribution she launches into an unwavering pursuit for vengeance.

Neil Marshall and Charlotte Kirk's femme-driven action flick Duchess is coming to VOD and digital on August 9th from Saban Films. This one of a handful of flicks that the real-life couple have worked on together, like The Reckoning, The Lair and the upcoming Compulsion.

A clip has been sent out to build interest in the flick. You can check it out down below. In the clip Kirk and their co-star Philip Winchester appear to be coming home from a night on the town. Another car pulls up in the parking garage and the bullets begin to fly. The action follows the pair into an elevator.

We've included the trailer as well as pre-order links for AppleTV and Vudu.