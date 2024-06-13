EVIL DEAD RISE Director Lee Cronin Prepping New Movie With Atomic Monster, Blumhouse And New Line

The trades have just reported that Lee Cronin, director of Evil Dead Rise and his debut horror flick, The Hole in the Ground, will write and direct a new horror flick with recently merged Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, with a return to New Line, one of the producers of Evil Dead Rise.

This will be the first flick produced under the new merger between Atomic Robot and Blumhouse and will be due out in April of 2026. So far! Cronin returns to New Line after something of a sensational hit with Evil Dead Rise and brings his own banner, Doppelgängers, named after his first flick.

“I am super excited to be gathering up my gang of oddballs from Doppelgängers to join forces with the overlords of horror at Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Collaborating with Jason, James and the wonderful teams from these two storied and massively successful organizations is what perfect nightmares are made of. Getting to return to New Line Cinema and my wonderful partners over there is the cherry on top. I’ve got something wickedly entertaining and terrifying hidden up my sleeve, and I can’t wait to bring it screaming to the big screen on April 17th, 2026,” Cronin said in a statement. TheWrap

Of course, no details about the plot have been released yet. In and amongst the articles are hints that the new flick will have to do with ancient evil.

From Jason Blum,