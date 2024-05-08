IN A VIOLENT NATURE: Check Out These Throwback Lobby Cards

Time to start ramping up the promotion machine for Chris Nash's gory slasher flick, In A Violent Nature. IFC Films is bringing the pride of Canadian horror fans in theaters exclusively May 31st. These dandy throwback lobby cards have been passed along to us. Check them out down below.

When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back - along with anyone in his way.