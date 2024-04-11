STING: An Interview With Alyla Browne (And Sometimes The Director, Kiah Roache-Turner)

Having already cracked a tube of conversation with Sting director Kiah Roache-Turner in our mega-sesh last week we turned our attention to his young star, Alyla Browne. We gave Kiah the night off and let his star share her thoughts on this horror flick. Watch his face though when we tell him what they did at Panic Fest over the weekend when his film opened the festival.

Miss Browne plays Charlotte, the young girl who must save her family from an over-sized mutant spider. She's a young star on the rise, and will appear soon as the young Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

So we wanted to know such things as, how is she around spiders, why did she choose Sting to be her first starring role, what was it like to work with a giant puppet spider, and who did she call for advice about that? Which genre icon does the young Miss Browne have a speed dial that she can call all the way from Australia and ask for advice on how to acts with a monster puppet? Who!?!

Watch the video below to find out. Enjoy.