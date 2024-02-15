STING: Check Out The Poster And Trailer For Kiah Roache-Turner's Creature Thriller

Well Go USA have just released the poster and trailer for Kiah Roache-Turner's upcoming creature thriller Sting and I've already got the heebeejeebees. This poster is already triggering enough on its own.

You're going to hate me for saying this, but, if you're scared of spiders you're going to have to see this movie. It's not cathartic or theraputic in any way, you're just going to jump way more than anyone else will and that's more fun for everyone around you. Trust.

Sting will be in cinemas throughout North America on April 12th. In the meantime, head on down below to watch the trailer, and prepare yourselves...