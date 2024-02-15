STING: Check Out The Poster And Trailer For Kiah Roache-Turner's Creature Thriller
Well Go USA have just released the poster and trailer for Kiah Roache-Turner's upcoming creature thriller Sting and I've already got the heebeejeebees. This poster is already triggering enough on its own.
You're going to hate me for saying this, but, if you're scared of spiders you're going to have to see this movie. It's not cathartic or theraputic in any way, you're just going to jump way more than anyone else will and that's more fun for everyone around you. Trust.
Sting will be in cinemas throughout North America on April 12th. In the meantime, head on down below to watch the trailer, and prepare yourselves...
One cold, stormy night in New York City, a mysterious object falls from the sky and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building. It is an egg, and from this egg emerges a strange little spider...The creature is discovered by Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books. Despite her stepfather Ethan’s best efforts to connect with her through their comic book co-creationFang Girl, Charlotte feels isolated. Her mother and Ethan are distracted by their new baby and are struggling to cope, leaving Charlotte to bond with the spider. Keeping it as a secret pet, she names it Sting.As Charlotte's fascination with Sting increases, so does its size. Growing at a monstrous rate, Sting's appetite for blood becomes insatiable. Neighbours’ pets start to go missing, and then the neighbours themselves. Soon Charlotte’s family and the eccentric characters of the building realize that they areall trapped, hunted by a ravenous supersized arachnid with a taste for human flesh... and Charlotte is the only one who knows how to stop it.
