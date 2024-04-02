STING Interview: A Mega Sesh With Director Kiah Roache-Turner

The reference to The Hobbit is rather overt in your movie, but, is her name Charlotte a nod to another book, Charlotte's Web?

Oh, of course. Yeah. There were a few nods there. She says, “What are we going to call you?” and she looks up at The Hobbit and she says “Let's call you Sting”. And it's a bit weird because I know Sting is adjacent. Sting is the name of the sword that he (Bilbo) kills the spiders in Mirkwood with.

It's spider adjacent, it kind of worked, that was a good name. And I was like, okay, we’ll kind of elbow that in. I was forced to read Charlotte's Web when I was a kid at school. I think everybody was, it was a good book. It was quite emotional. And of course, like, if you're gonna make a film about a little girl and a spider you're gonna call her Charlotte. Because you know, that's where the bonding comes from. Anytime a girl is bonding with a spider, everybody knows where it comes from, it comes from Charlotte's Web. So let's just call her Charlotte.

The greatest giant spider in literary history is, of course, you know, the spider or the spiders from Lord of the Rings. So you know, it's always both for me, it was always The Hobbit. Lord of the Rings was great. But as a kid, The Hobbit was the thing that I read again and again and again. And so the spiders in Mirkwood really made an impact on me. So that's where the giant spider thing came from. And the girl bonding with the spider obviously, was like a nod to Charlotte's Web. but at the same time, like it was always going to be a little girl because I was writing about my own family. So the little girl was my daughter.

You start to write and then you realize that you're taking things from literary sources. There's a bit of there's a bit of Tolkien in there. There's a bit of Charlotte's Web. And there's probably a little bit of Alien in there too, you know, so you kind of try and wear your references on your sleeve.

Yes! When Charlotte gets out the water pistol and you know, does a little ka-chunk lock-n-load, you know that's Ripley.

100% yes, mini Ripley. Yeah, definitely. Ready to go, one step away from “Get away from her, you bitch!” But you cannot have the 11-year-old swearing on camera.

The sound design was really, really good. Especially in the prologue where the (grand)mother hears the noise in the walls. You have traits, things that I think I've noticed as traits in your filmmaking. One is camera movement, this has a dynamic camera. You did a lot of zooms and dollies and camera movements. Another is montages, I think, because it (you have ones that are) kind of like the Sam Raimi montages, something I’ve always attributed to Sam Raimi because of Army of Darkness.

I think I probably stole it from Scorsese with Goodfellas and stuff like that. His cameras (are) always moving. Yeah. And he does those little mini story vignettes where the guy is talking, and he shows us seen in like, maybe twelve cuts is just boom, boom, boom, out and we never see that character again. Yeah, but I love how he does that.

I mean, Edgar Wright and Sam Raimi you know, do it beautifully. Yeah, I think I'm stealing more from Scorsese. I also don't do the transition phase much like I like the hard cut. You know, I'm stealing from multiple different sources. Yes.

But knobs and bells and little lights! I think the water heater downstairs in the basement, (you) added a little (to it) with a tricked-out panel, reminiscent of the doctors’ lairs in Wyrmwood.

Somebody once referred to that as switching button porn. But you like pushing buttons and lights are going on, you know what I mean? I get fetishistic, a little obsessed with buttons and gizmos and flashing lights and bits and pieces. I'm not sure where that comes from. Yeah, it's in all my films and it will always be in my films. I'm obsessed with that kind of technical process of modern machinery. I'm just obsessed, you know, the sounds that they make and the idea that you can push a button and you feel this kind of (mimics machinery starting) all the time.

It was really fun just to kind of watch as the film rolled out to kind of see things and see characteristics that I appreciate in your filmmaking.

Someone who's seen it said to me, “It's got all of your traits”, and it made me really happy. I was like, “Oh good, you know I have a style” because style is everything. But I appreciate directors who change their style. Somebody like Sidney Lumet changes his style according to the story but I don't do that. I have a very specific style so if I'm going to come to a thing I'm going to bring my style to that and that's what you're getting, and I love directors that do that.

You need a brand, you need a style. When your next films are coming up people are anticipating what to keep an eye out for. And it's not a bad thing at all.

Yeah, I don't have a problem with that. I think it's great. Any artist like that is good. I grew up reading comic books, like, a Todd McFarlane comic is always going to look like a Tom McFarlane comic. My favorite artists like Jim Lee or Frank Miller have such distinct styles. And you know, same with musicians. You always know when Eddie Vedder is singing. You know what I mean? And there's nothing wrong with that. No.

I pick up specific comic books because of the people who write them or the people who draw them. It doesn't matter what they (the comic books) are and what they're about. I just do it anyway, because I appreciate the people who made them.

Alan Moore has a style. Neil Gaiman has a style. like it's just it's I think it's a wonderful thing. Yeah. Did you ever see that documentary Dogtown and Z-Boys? There's a whole section where they talk about style in skating, like the Elements of Style. And like this dude’s going ‘Oh man, style is everything you know, you guys, you know people come down to the rink and like, you know, like they might be technically good, but they just got a stinky style, man. We gotta kick those guys off the bow man. They can't be here. They're stinking up the bowl’. I love that. You know you can be technically good, but still look shit. Yeah, style is everything.