STING Clip: "What The Hell"

After raising an unnervingly talented spider in secret, 12-year-old Charlotte must face the facts about her pet—and fight for her family’s survival—when the once-charming creature rapidly transforms into a giant, flesh-eating monster.

Well Go USA just released an exclusive clip from Kiah Roach-Turner's upcoming spider horror flick, Sting. We are currently in the process of putting our thoughts into words for our upcoming review of the flick.

Here's a hint, we think it's good.

Take a look at the clip. I'll tell you that this is just when things hit their peak and the story takes a turn for the worse. What kind of spider can drag a full-grown man into an air duct? Find out on April 12th when Sting hits a cinema near you.