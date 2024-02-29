SXSW Coverage Hollywood Videos Hollywood News Animation Indie Reviews

STING Clip: "What The Hell"

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
STING Clip: "What The Hell"

After raising an unnervingly talented spider in secret, 12-year-old Charlotte must face the facts about her pet—and fight for her family’s survival—when the once-charming creature rapidly transforms into a giant, flesh-eating monster.

Well Go USA just released an exclusive clip from Kiah Roach-Turner's upcoming spider horror flick, Sting. We are currently in the process of putting our thoughts into words for our upcoming review of the flick.

Here's a hint, we think it's good. 

Take a look at the clip. I'll tell you that this is just when things hit their peak and the story takes a turn for the worse. What kind of spider can drag a full-grown man into an air duct? Find out on April 12th when Sting hits a cinema near you. 

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Sting

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2024 ScreenAnarchy LLC.