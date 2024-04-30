SILENCE OF THE PREY Trailer: Indie Horror Coming This May

Karyna Kudzina's directorial debut, Silence of the Prey, is coming to video-on-demand and digital platforms in the United States, the UK/Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on May 17th.

In a desperate bid to secure a future for her child, an undocumented immigrant mother takes a caretaker job. Unbeknownst to her, the elderly man conceals a horrifying truth.

Silence of the Prey was co-directed by Michael Vaynburg, who also edited, and co-written with her cinematographer Saro Varjabedian. Kudzian also stars in and produced the flick. It's a very tight knit group.

The trailer was passed along today. Find it and a trio of stills down below.