SILENCE OF THE PREY Trailer: Indie Horror Coming This May
Karyna Kudzina's directorial debut, Silence of the Prey, is coming to video-on-demand and digital platforms in the United States, the UK/Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on May 17th.
In a desperate bid to secure a future for her child, an undocumented immigrant mother takes a caretaker job. Unbeknownst to her, the elderly man conceals a horrifying truth.
Silence of the Prey was co-directed by Michael Vaynburg, who also edited, and co-written with her cinematographer Saro Varjabedian. Kudzian also stars in and produced the flick. It's a very tight knit group.
The trailer was passed along today. Find it and a trio of stills down below.
The Horror Collective just dropped the trailer for the social justice-themed horror, SILENCE OF THE PREY. Inspired by a true story, Silence of the Prey follows an undocumented immigrant mother who takes a caretaker job for an elderly man, only to discover a horrifying truth. The film marks the directorial debut of Karyna Kudzina, who co-directed with Michael Vaynberg.Entertainment Squad’s genre label, The Horror Collective, is set to release the film May 14th on video-on-demand and digital platforms in the United States, the UK/Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.Producers Monte Bezell and Den Tolmor commented in a joint statement: “Our film encapsulates the harrowing vanishing of thousands, shrouding the boundary between the enigmatic and the inconceivable. It stands as a chilling homage to the terrors that reverberate within the void of the absent, an uncompromising, spine-tingling saga that compels us to confront the abyss lurking amidst our midst"."The film addresses the dangers that undocumented immigrants sometimes face while trying to provide for their families without the protections that most people enjoy," said Shaked Berenson, CEO of Studio Dome. Silence of the Prey is a perfect follow-up to The Horror Collective's Ghosts of the Void which also explores social justice issues.Producer Den Tolmor is best known for the Oscar and Emmy nominated documentary, Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom. Also produced by Kudzina, and Bezell, who also star in the film alongside Michael Doyle, Lorianna Izrailova, and Chris LaPanta. Written by Kudzina and Saro Varjabedian.The Horror Collective is the genre label of Studio Dome, a finance and distribution company founded by veteran producer Shaked Berenson (TURBO KID, TALES OF HALLOWEEN). The labels' latest productions include the killer-pants cult classic SLAXX (Shudder Original) and the critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ horror-comedy SUMMONING SYLVIA.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.