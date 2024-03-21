HUMANE Trailer: Caitlin Cronenberg's Feature Debut Hits Cinemas Next Month
It would be difficult to imagine a world where there wasn't a Cronenberg brimming with creative talent. What does dad do? Oh, David's a horror icon here at home and around the world. What do his kids do? Well, the first born, Cassandra, had assistant and 2nd unit directing jobs, paints and wrote a book. Son, Brandon, has been following in dad's footsteps and making heralded horror films of their own. Second daughter, Caitlin, is a renowned celebrity photographer and filmmaker who is making their feature film debut with the dystopian satire flick Humane.
Thankfully, Doug does not exist. Caitilin does, and for real the celebrated photographer and creative is making their feature film debut with Humane next month. IFC Films is bringing the flick to cinemas at the end of April then hands over the reins to Shudder who will stream it near the end of July. The trailer, poster and stills all arrived today. Check out the trailer and gallery down below.
HUMANE takes place over a single day, mere months after a global ecological collapse has forced world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce the earth's population. In a wealthy enclave, a recently retired newsman has invited his grown children to dinner to announce his intentions to enlist in the nation's new euthanasia program. But when the father's plan goes horribly awry, tensions flare and chaos erupts among his children. IFC Films and Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, are proud to present HUMANE, a chilling dystopian satire from Caitlin Cronenberg, making her highly anticipated feature directorial debut. The film will open exclusively in theaters on Friday, April 26th and will stream on Shudder starting July 26th.
