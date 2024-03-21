HUMANE Trailer: Caitlin Cronenberg's Feature Debut Hits Cinemas Next Month

It would be difficult to imagine a world where there wasn't a Cronenberg brimming with creative talent. What does dad do? Oh, David's a horror icon here at home and around the world. What do his kids do? Well, the first born, Cassandra, had assistant and 2nd unit directing jobs, paints and wrote a book. Son, Brandon, has been following in dad's footsteps and making heralded horror films of their own. Second daughter, Caitlin, is a renowned celebrity photographer and filmmaker who is making their feature film debut with the dystopian satire flick Humane.

Who's that over there?

That's Doug ... ... ... He's waiting to cash in on the resurgeance of Beanie Babies. That's about it.

Thankfully, Doug does not exist. Caitilin does, and for real the celebrated photographer and creative is making their feature film debut with Humane next month. IFC Films is bringing the flick to cinemas at the end of April then hands over the reins to Shudder who will stream it near the end of July. The trailer, poster and stills all arrived today. Check out the trailer and gallery down below.