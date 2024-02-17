KRAKEN: Pal Oie's Upcoming Monster Movie to be Handled by TrustNordisk

Mentioning this because we haven't spoken about this movie up until now. Pal Oie, director of the 2019 disaster action movie The Tunnel, is heading back to the director's chair this year with a monster movie, Kraken.

Kraken will follow a marine biologist who discovers the eponymous mythical monster while doing research near Norway’s deepest fjord.

Yes, despite how many times you or I have yelled out in our lives, 'Release the Kraken!!!", in our best Liam Neeson Greek, the mythical creature's origin is truly Norwegian. I was today years old when I found that out. We should have been saying, "Slipp Kraken fri!", all along.

ScreenDaily reported last night/this morning that Danish sales outfit TrustNordisk have joined on board to handle international sales for the project that is currently in pre-production.

Kraken is expected to get a theatrical release on home turf in Norway some time in 2025. No telling if it will get international festival play before that.