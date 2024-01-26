MONKEY MAN Trailer: Dev Patel's Action Packed Directorial Debut Hits Cinema Screens April 5th

After endless months (years?) of delays, Monkey Man, the directorial debut from actor Dev Patel, is finally set for a theatrical release on April 5th thanks to Jordan Peele's Monkeypay Productions and Universal.

Initially announced as a Netflix acquisition back in 2021, the film has languished in exhibition hell after numerous bumps in the road prevented it from actually seeing a release, online or otherwise. Recently, however, the film was sprung from distribution purgatory by Monkeypaw and now looks to demolish cinemas worldwide this spring.

The story concerns Kid (Patel), a kid from the slums of Mumbai who makes his living getting pounded on in underground street fights for the amusement of the rich and powerful. When he loses his mother, he sets out on a mission of revenge, destroying anyone with any connection to the powers he holds responsible, sparking a rebellion no one could've imagined.

People who've seen the film consistently compare it to John Wick in the levels and intensity of its violence, and this trailer seems to bear that out. I've heard from insiders that it's a pretty wild ride, and I'm ready to get on board.

In addition to Patel, the films also features Shobita Dhulipala (Raman Raghav 2.0), Vipin Sharma (Gangs of Wasseypur), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Makarand Deshpande (RRR), and Sikander Kher (Monica, O My Darling).

Check out the trailer below, and prepare to have your brain exploded in cinemas on. April 5th