MOLLI AND MAX IN THE FUTURE Trailer: Will You Have What They're Having?

Good romantic comedies seem to be hard to come by these days, even if the nature of relationships is always changing. Maybe that's why filmmaker Michael Lukk Litwak decided that the future was the right place to explore the numerous visible and invisible social expectations, cues, rules, and various stimulae we all encounter in trying to find love (and sex).

In a far distant future filled with magic, robots, and gods, Molli (Zosia Mamet) and Max (Aristotle Athari) keep running into each other and trying to decide if their love is meant to be.

The film premiered last year at SXSW, and our own Josh Hurtado was a big fan:

"Eschewing contemporary aesthetics for a neon-soaked bobo-Bladerunner style future, the film uses its absurd settings to skewer present day issues in ways that are often pretty on the nose, but will have the audience laughing nonetheless, often in spite of itself…There is no backstabbing or betrayal, there’s no cheating, no one has nefarious, ulterior motives, there is no sabotage or attempt to throw any kind of monkey wrench into this romance, it just takes the path it must. That path has highs and lows, it has mech-fighting superstardom, demigod tentacle sex, borderline incestuous robot sex, tearful goodbyes and heartfelt reunions, just like all love stories do."

The film will be released in cinemas in the USA on February 9th, and you can check out the trailer (with a quote from Josh!) below.