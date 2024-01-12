Friday One Sheet: BUSHMAN 1971

In the twilight of the 1960s, America was frothing with political unrests, assassinations, and racial tension. David Schickele's hangin' out movie cum documentary slash film essay from 1971, Bushman, gets a 4K restoration, and a handsome, grainy black and white poster.

The theme of this gorgeous image is connection and reflection. as two University students share a quiet moment. Laying down on a glossy surface, you can see the strange reflection of the scene, where the title car sits. Credits, pull quotes, and restoration text stay out of the way, and let the moment speak for itself. These times were anything but simple, but it taking a simple approach to entice people into it, is a superb way to go.