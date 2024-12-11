Dances With Films 2024 Review: ITCH! A Low-Budget Horror Banger From Bari Kang

A struggling widower and his daughter become trapped in his convenience store as a mysterious affliction ravages the world outside, but the danger turns out to be closer than he thinks in Bari Kang's debut feature, Itch!

Still reeling from his wife’s sudden and violent death, Jay (Bari Kang) is having a hard time getting his life back together. His daughter Olivia has been staying with her grandfather as Jay can barely manage to get out of bed most of the time. When Grandpa has to stay home to take care of his ailing wife, Jay has to not only care for Olivia, but also run his dad’s store, and all with a wicked hangover.

Pretty soon that headache turns out to be the least of their problems when a mysterious illness begins to present all around them. A vagrant wanders into the store covered in blood, complaining of an insatiable itch, rearing up to attack his customers. An off-putting scene for sure, but it seems like an isolated incident, until the news clicks on.

An increasing number of citizens are suffering from the same itch, which compels them not only to scratch themselves violently, but also attack others nearby, sometimes with fatal results. As the streets outside of the shop start to get out of hand, and with a sudden robbery attempt in progress, Jay is forced to shutter to shop to protect himself and his daughter trapped inside with a small group of customers, and the would-be thieves. As one danger festers outside, another takes hold inside while everyone tries to keep themselves safe. A complex power struggle ensues, leaving everyone in the shop wondering who can be trusted, and who has the itch.

Itch! marks Kang’s second directorial feature and first horror film, an interesting mix of 28 Days Later and The Mist, this entry into the genre is an ambitious one. Uninterested in grabbing for the low-hanging fruit that other horror films in this budget range would aim for, Itch! attempts to present a fairly dramatic story with very clearly defined boundaries. A game cast does a solid job with Kang’s economical and effective script, while his use of location and practical effects shows a keen understanding of the ways in which a low-budget feature can make the most of its resources.

Essentially the story of a father trying to help himself and his daughter heal from an unimaginable tragedy, Itch! takes the time to spend most of its focus on the parental relationships in spread through the shop. Not only is there Jay and Olivia, there is also an uncle/niece pairing, and a pregnant soon-to-be mother trapped inside of the shop. Each duo is struggling with their own issues, and each individual conflict is clearly defined in a way that is incredibly effective for an 85-minute feature.

Kang’s focus on character turns what could have been a no-budget quickie into a real film. While it necessarily lacks the scope of something with a lot more money to play with, Kang’s efficient use to location, sparing – but effective – use of practical gore effects, and powerful emotional central themes make Itch! a film that definitely deserves some attention. Though far from perfect, Itch! definitely delivers on the promise of its premise, and Bari Kang’s work in the genre definitely places him firmly on the list of filmmakers to follow in the future. If this is what he does with no money, I would love to see what he could accomplish with even a modest budget.