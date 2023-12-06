Tallinn 2023 Review: GIANT'S KETTLE Peers Into the Abyss of the Mundane in Dark Family Fable

The Finnish independent mystery drama Giant's Kettle, directed by Markku Hakala and Mari Käki, presents a minimalist yet imaginative approach that challenges conventional cinematic norms. Set in a world imbued with mystery, humor, and introspection, Hakala and Käki's film is a foray into silent cinema, underscored by a profound psychoanalytical depth.

The absence of dialogue allows for substantial interpretive freedom in Giant's Kettle. The film, resembling a dark fairy tale, unfolds through 31 static single-shot scenes set in a retro-dystopian world.

The story centers around an unfulfilled factory researcher, portrayed by Henri Malkki, and a woman, played by Kirsi Paananen, navigating a male-dominated space akin to a university. The film commences with a boy-meets-girl scenario set against a stark retro-industrial backdrop. This initial encounter, blending elements of slapstick and agonizinh foreboding, signals that Giant's Kettle will soon derail from any foreseeable expectations.

As Giant's Kettle unfolds, the story initially presents archetypal narratives of boy-meets-girl and family drama, but directors Hakala and Käki take a bold approach in subverting these tropes. The film finds its unique place as a traumedy, sharing a similar vieb with Jonas Kærup Hjort’s The Penultimate, yet diverging with subtler existentialist elements.

The setting is an impersonal, bureaucratic world, simultaneously alien and unsettlingly familiar to the audience. Hakala and Käki’s directorial style echoes that of Roy Andersson, particularly in its stylistic mannerism, albeit with a departure from Andersson’s signature pale make-up and employing more restrained set designs. Their scenes are crafted to be chamber-like, with a nuanced approach to humor that is less acidic than those of Swedish master.

Giant’s Kettle unfolds as a Kafkaesque family drama, gradually evolving into a nightmarish overtures. The characters become increasingly detached from their reality, echoing the familiar themes of life under the shroud of the unknown and mundane. In the absence of dialogue, the film relies heavily on its imagery and sound design. The latter draws inspiration from David Lynch’s industrial soundscapes, notably in works like Eraserhead, compose by Ari Karema and Jaakko Niemelä. The film also evokes the fantastical elements reminiscent of Guy Maddin's style.

The concept of Giant's Kettle echoes the approach of Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi's raw teen drama The Tribe, with directors Markku Hakala and Mari Käki constructing their narrative from recognizable and relatable plot elements. The male protagonist is portrayed as yearning for connection, while the female protagonist struggles against societal expectations. Although they seek solace in each other, their surrounding inertia remains unaltered.

With a child in tow, the couple embarks on a family trip where events rapidly spiral out of control. The directing duo skillfully navigates a delicate balance between psychological drama and suspenseful mystery, employing a subtle expressionist style. This dark family fable gradually escalates into a horrorish vision.

Giant’s Kettle epitomizes independent filmmaking, a self-funded project years in the making, realized by a compact team. The film features non-professional actors, lending a raw, unfiltered quality to its narrative. Its black and white cinematography accentuates a meticulously crafted mise-en-scène, capturing the gradual descent into a fever-dream existence, where slapstick gradually gives way to an eerie atmosphere.

Hakala and Käki's film presents a unique offering, potentially cultivating a niche cult following among enthusiasts of silent cinema and admirers of the work of Roy Andersson and Guy Maddin. Giant's Kettle appeals to a more venturesome arthouse audience, yet it maintains a level of accessibility that prevents it from being relegated to the more eccentric midnight movie category.

The film enjoyed its International Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.